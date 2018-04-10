Zero Waste Daniel Announces The Unveiling Of Exclusive Capsule Collection - Gene(cis): Why Do We Dress Like This? A Fashion Story

"Our mission at ZWD is to eradicate wasteful fashion industry norms by reimagining how to design and create clothing without any waste. We take pre-consumer trash in the form of fashion factory waste and turn it into unisex apparel using my original process, the fabric of the future which we've dubbed 'ReRoll'," explains Daniel Silverstein, Founder of ZWD. "Now in our third year, we have saved literal tons of scrap material from hitting landfills in the greater New York area. And this is just the beginning."

ReRoll creates flat textile goods made from cutting room scraps. Scrap materials are collected from factories, production facilities and designers. These fabric "scraps" or "waste"—a multi-million ton per year resource—are transformed into a raw material for new production. The ZWD line made from ReRoll has already saved thousands of pounds of fabric from being sent to landfills, and turned what other designers called "waste stream" into thousands of items of clothing.

In addition to Daniel's work as a designer and retailer he has also been an educator, working as a teacher at the Ashcan Art Studio from 2015-2016 and as a guest lecturer, keynote speaker and critic at schools and events including the Martha Stewart American Made Summit 2015 & 2016, The Fashion Institute of Technology, The Art Institute of New York City and George Washington University. On April 14, 2018, Daniel will be sharing his mission and sustainable development goals for the fashion industry with more than six-hundred young students from over thirty schools at The Newark Archdiocese STEM Expo event.

"We are truly excited to be collaborating with NY-based designer, Zero Waste Daniel of ZWD. Daniel has shed an impressive light on the power and importance of both zero waste clothing and designing beyond the binary. Our companies' missions are very much in line, as we both challenge the industry norms. We eagerly anticipate hosting such a forward-thinking designer in residency within The Phluid Project," says Rob Smith, Founder and CEO of The Phluid Project.

About Daniel

Daniel is a New York-based clothing designer and zero waste pioneer. After graduating from The Fashion Institute of Technology in 2010, Daniel founded his namesake label, Daniel Silverstein, which appeared in boutiques and specialty stores around the world, including Oak, Fred Segal, Curve and Yoox.com. Entertainers such as Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Bell, Amber Valletta, and Ariana & The Rose have been seen at red carpet events and on magazine covers across the US and England dressed in high end, zero waste designs from this label between 2010-2015. In 2013, Daniel was a finalist on Season 2 of NBC's Fashion Star. Then in 2015, Daniel embarked on a new journey with the creation of Zero Waste Daniel, or ZWD. In the Spring of 2017, Daniel co-founded PACKAGE FREE, a one-stop zero waste lifestyle shop, giving consumers the tools needed to instantly reduce their waste emissions in one place.

About ZWD

Founded in 2015, ZWD is the first line of unisex zero waste clothing made from 100% scrap material [reroll]. It was created to be a closed loop option for the apparel industry to aid in ending the catastrophic pollution of the Earth. In the Summer of 2017, ZWD opened its flagship location at 369 Hooper Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Learn more: www.zerowastedaniel.com

About The Phluid Project

The Phluid Project is a gender-free shopping experience; an unapologetically authentic lifestyle brand and community center. Inspired by identity and expression, The Phluid Project exists to empower individuals to be themselves and express themselves openly, without judgement or fear. In March 2018, they opened their doors at 684 Broadway New York, New York.

Learn more: www.thephluidproject.com

