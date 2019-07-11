Zesty.ai Appoints Two New Senior Executives

With 26 years of experience, Anderson has a proven track-record leading Sales and Customer Success departments with high-growth technology companies, such as InfoScout and Retail Solutions Inc. The first customer-facing employee at InfoScout, Anderson built a team of 125 employees in less than 5 years before the company was acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

Now, Anderson has brought his expertise in data analytics to Zesty.ai to expand the client-focused teams. These teams are responsible for ensuring the success of insurance companies partnering with Zesty.ai.

"Throughout my career, I have specialized in helping companies and clients translate data into insights, insights into actions, and actions into a tangible return on investment," Anderson says. "I joined Zesty.ai to help the company scale with a focus on helping our clients derive value from our AI-enabled solutions and to perpetuate a culture that is customer-focused, team-oriented, and innovative."

Evan Robinson, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, joined Zesty.ai with more than 22 years of experience building innovative technology companies. After working in senior technology roles with companies like Yahoo, Robinson co-founded Shipwire, a cloud-based platform used to power commerce and fulfillment solutions worldwide. After Shipwire was acquired by Ingram Micro, Robinson became VP of Platform Engineering at Ingram Micro Commerce and Lifestyle Services.

Robinson's Data Engineering team works closely with Zesty.ai's Machine Learning team to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) models that use novel data sources, such as aerial imagery to explain catastrophic weather events including wildfires and hurricanes.

"We build systems that process billions of data points and images and combine them with state-of-the-art machine learning to paint a timelier and more accurate picture of risk for the property insurance industry and their customers," Robinson says. "I am excited to bring my platform engineering and team-building experience to the InsurTech world to help build and scale systems that are solving important problems using cutting-edge AI and geospatial technologies."

Insurance carriers, reinsurers, and MGAs leverage Zesty.ai's model outputs through APIs in their current systems or on Zesty.ai's software platform.

"At Zesty.ai, we're committed to recruiting top-notch talent to fuel our growth, which is why we are proud to welcome Evan and Scott," says Attila Toth, CEO of Zesty.ai. "We have chosen Evan and Scott to lead two of our key departments because each has already accomplished in their career what needs to be done to scale Zesty.ai. We don't leave things up to chance—we recruit leaders with a history of success."

Robinson joined the Zesty.ai team in March followed by Anderson in April.

About Zesty.ai

Zesty.ai harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to help the trillion-dollar global property insurance industry better assess risk. Using the latest advancements in computer vision and deep learning on 115+Bn data points on residential and commercial properties, Zesty.ai extracts key building features to accurately model the potential impact of catastrophic and attritional loss events. The company was voted "The Most Innovative InsurTech Startup" by Plug & Play members in 2018 and won the Silver Award at the Zurich Innovation World Championship among 459 InsurTech startups from 44 countries. For more information about Zesty.ai, visit https://zesty.ai/.

