Zeta Surgical Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Leading Boston-based Hospital, Partners with Singapore's National Neuroscience Institute

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical, a Y Combinator-backed surgical robotics company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Brigham and Women's Hospital. The company also revealed plans to perform their first clinical study as part of a research partnership with Singapore's National Neuroscience Institute.

The exclusive licensing deal with Brigham and Women's Hospital – a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital – includes intellectual property for mixed reality and robotics in neurosurgery. "Our team has been working to bring the surgical precision available exclusively in elite operating rooms, to all patients – irrespective of where they are in the hospital, or what hospital they are in the world. We are excited to be a part of this mission," said William Gormley, MD, MPH, MBA, Director of Neurosurgical Critical Care at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, and inventor of the licensed technology.

The research partnership with Singapore's National Neuroscience Institute and Singapore General Hospital – which ranks among the world's top 10 hospitals according to Newsweek – is focused on evaluating the Zeta platform for the management of acute hydrocephalus. This condition requires approximately one million operations annually, according to the WHO. The collaboration builds on the prior success in pre-clinical research between Zeta Surgical, National Neuroscience Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Zeta's mission provides a high-quality and lower-cost solution for both inpatient settings, like trauma centers, and outpatient facilities like ambulatory surgical centers. In that way, Zeta is aligned with the trends to reduce cost in healthcare and enable the migration of surgical procedures to outpatient settings," said Trevor Fetter, former CEO of Tenet Healthcare and Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School. "Their technology has the potential to transform neurosurgical care and to provide new treatment options for countless patients."

Zeta Surgical is a digital surgery company focused on improving the accuracy, safety, and accessibility of image guided procedures. Its navigation and robotics platform, Zeta, leverages cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence to enable image guidance directly at the point-of-care, creating new possibilities in fields such as emergency care and interventional medicine. Zeta Surgical was founded by Harvard graduates and faculty and is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator and Plug and Play. To learn more, visit: https://www.zetasurgical.com.

