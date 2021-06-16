Zhongchao Inc. Partners with a Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) for Medical Education Services

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced the cooperation in physician education with AbbVie Pharmaceutical Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("AbbVie Shanghai"), a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) ("AbbVie"). AbbVie is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. Pursuant to an agreement to facilitate such cooperation, Zhongchao and AbbVie Shanghai will cooperate in, including but not limited to, developing the medical education contents and producing medical education courses.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "AbbVie is one of the top ten global research-oriented biopharmaceutical companies with numerous innovations in the core field of immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and Allergan Aesthetics. In recent years, AbbVie has introduced more and more innovative therapies and drugs to the Chinese market, benefitting Chinese patients. We are honored to cooperate with AbbVie Shanghai to promote the development of medical education."

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. They strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit www.abbvie.com.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

