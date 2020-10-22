Zigzy Named Orange County's 'Best Tech Work Culture' at Timmy Awards

According to Zigzy Vice President Saisha Patel, "our secret sauce is that we're all leaders here, it doesn't matter our title. We all contribute, innovate, create and are passionate about what we do."

"Culture is created by the people;" says Alex Sewell, Director of Product and Marketing, "we have the best culture because we have the best people."

"More than ever, it's important to recognize the strong cultures companies have established where they continue to make it about far more than perks, especially in light of this year's challenges," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion. "The Timmy Awards allow the community to highlight the companies building a team worth joining and a culture worth working for."

This year, Tech in Motion will host the award ceremony as an entirely digital experience, announcing National Winners via video to Finalists, Regional Winners and the North American tech community. The public can RSVP here to attend.

About Zigzy

Zigzy is a technology startup focused on the real estate and mortgage industry. Its signature offering, Townify, works with many top CRM systems and enables real estate agents to host virtual open houses. To learn more about Zigzy, visit Zigzy.com.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011, by the IT recruiting organization Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

