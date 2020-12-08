Zigzy’s Saisha Svoboda Honored as One of Mortgage Industry’s Top Leaders Under 40

Svoboda is the leader of Zigzy, a tech company that is creating and providing innovative solutions for the real estate industry. As Vice President of Zigzy, Svoboda led the company through the development and launch of its signature product, Townify, a true one-stop shop for real estate agents.

Under Svoboda's leadership, Zigzy developed Townify, an all-encompassing technology solution for real estate agents that brings their entire process online and provides agents with powerful tools to grow their business. Townify is the result of years of development by Svoboda and her team, who focused on providing real estate agents with what they want and need.

Beyond Townify, Zigzy developed numerous proprietary technology solutions that support the mortgage industry. Included among those solutions is a fully functional enterprise CRM system that provides loan officers with the ability to automate email campaigns, manage their prospect pipelines, easily create co-branded marketing materials with their real estate agent partners, and much more.

Svoboda and her team also developed a comprehensive online mortgage application that enables borrowers to electronically provide all the information needed to apply for a mortgage. This application dramatically increases processing speed and shortens the mortgage process for borrowers.

As a result of these achievements and more, NMP named Svoboda to its 40 Under 40 List.

"I'm thrilled to be honored by NMP," Zigzy Vice President Saisha Svoboda said. "I'm incredibly proud to share this award with our team at Zigzy, who have handled this highly unusual year with grace, constantly pushing forward with passion towards new successes and achievements."

About Zigzy

Zigzy is a technology startup focused on the real estate and mortgage industry. Its signature offering, Townify, works with many top CRM systems and enables real estate agents to host virtual open houses. To learn more about Zigzy, visit zigzy.com.

