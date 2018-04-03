Zilliant Names Phil Fraher as Chief Financial Officer

"Phil has an excellent track record advising fast-growth organizations and we're excited to welcome him to the company," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "I'm confident his extensive experience in private equity, venture capital, M&A and international business expansion will provide tremendous value to Zilliant."

Fraher has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience within a variety of technology companies; he will lead Zilliant's financial operations and report directly to Peters.

"It's an exciting time to join Zilliant," Fraher said. "Zilliant is helping B2B organizations transform their traditional and digital channels to maximize the immediate value of every transaction. In today's hyper-competitive B2B market, the company is helping their customers create a significant competitive advantage. I look forward to helping the company optimize its financial operations."



Fraher's experience includes serving as CEO, COO and CFO for FuelQuest, a fuel supply chain software company, which he guided to a series of successful exits. Other roles include President and CEO of Visual Numerics, Inc., COO and CFO of Brightmail, Inc., and financial management positions at Cahners Business Information Electronic Media Division, Pilot Software, and Dun & Bradstreet. Fraher previously served as an Executive in Residence at the Houston Technology Center and holds an MBA from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester and a BS in computing engineering from Auburn University.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliant-names-phil-fraher-as-chief-financial-officer-300623646.html

SOURCE Zilliant

Related Links

http://www.zilliant.com

