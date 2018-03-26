Zimmer Biomet Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Program

WARSAW, Ind., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced its participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings, Better Plants program. Zimmer Biomet entered into the voluntary agreement with the DOE in January as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint at locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

In joining the Better Buildings, Better Plants program, the Company has committed to reduce energy intensity by 25 percent over the next 10 years. The program also contains a water-reduction component that Zimmer Biomet will incorporate into its sustainability goals.

"Zimmer Biomet recognizes that we all have a responsibility to be good stewards of energy, as evidenced by our 2015 goal to reduce our carbon footprint by 20 percent by 2020," said Adrian Furey, Zimmer Biomet's Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Logistics. "This partnership will help us reach that goal and continue to reduce energy intensity over the long term."

The Better Buildings, Better Plants program offers an established record of success that Zimmer Biomet will build upon, as more than 2,900 plants, representing 12 percent of U.S. manufacturing energy, are actively participating in the program and working to reduce energy intensity by an average of three percent per year.

"Partnering with the DOE and its subject matter experts will provide our global and local energy teams with a variety of resources to help us meet our sustainability goals and have a positive influence on our business performance," added Furey.

Zimmer Biomet is already using tools provided through the program to establish an energy baseline. After the baseline is established, Zimmer Biomet will refine its 2020 Sustainability Plan to improve facility performance and reduce energy costs. Strategies for reducing energy intensity include sourcing renewable energy where available, upgrading lighting to utilize LED technologies, improving compressed-air systems and sourcing premium-efficiency motors.

"The program will provide us with new insights into cost-effective and proven strategies for reducing our carbon footprint while meeting internal quality requirements, occupant comfort and stakeholder expectations," Furey concluded.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

Zimmer Biomet collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. The Company's products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, Zimmer Biomet helps millions of people live better lives.

The Company has operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sells products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

