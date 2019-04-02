Ziv Catriel Joins ServerFarm as Evp, Incommand Services

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerFarm, an innovative data center developer and operator, announces the appointment of Ziv Catriel to the position of Executive Vice President, InCommand services. In this role, Mr. Catriel is focused on IT (data center and cloud) management and InCommand services. A compliancy and security advocate, his background includes proven accomplishments in developing and implementing application and infrastructure solutions that solve key customer issues with automation and efficiencies.

"Ziv is an expert in planning and delivering complex initiatives in close, effective collaboration with vendors, customers, sales teams, and cross-functional leaders," stated Avner Papouchado, CEO of ServerFarm. "Ziv's advanced analytic skills and development oversight of multi-tier applications and cloud infrastructure will provide a great asset to the overall operation management and digital transformation success of our customers."

"ServerFarm is an innovative company driving data center digital transformation through its InCommand service offering," said Mr. Catriel. "InCommand's unique capability is to take all physical assets in IT, facility and data center environments and present them as a virtualized service. No other service combines professional data center expertise, with a constantly evolving software solution behind a cloud-hosted portal."

"As the digital transformation journey begins for most companies, ServerFarm's InCommand solution is the key for simplifying the process and ensuring 'worry-free' data centers," he added. "InCommand provides full visibility and transparency to the physical layer of data center management, leveraging both experienced tech personnel and data center and facility managers to cover all required monitoring and tasks."

Prior to ServerFarm, Mr. Catriel was the Head of DevOps and Managed Services for REAN Cloud, a company focused on delivering innovation, digital transformation and automation via outcome-based service offerings. Before REAN Cloud, he was the Senior Director of Managed Services at Amdocs Ltd, a leading company specializing in software and services for telecommunications, media and financial services providers and digital enterprises. In that role, he was responsible for nurturing a critical North American customer and establishing operational strategy that is now common practice within the organization.

For more information about ServerFarm, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

About ServerFarm

ServerFarm offers a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation by turning data center and IT physical infrastructure into technology, financial and operational agility. We deliver this transformative trifecta to our customers as a service through our industry-leading integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com.

