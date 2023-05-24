Zone & Co Announces Acquisition of Renowned Oracle NetSuite Partner Infinet Cloud

With the acquisition, Zone strategically expands its rapidly growing portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — with international payroll and related business productivity solutions, further advancing its vision to deliver end-to-end software that simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities.

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-native finance operations software built on the Oracle NetSuite platform, has acquired Infinet Cloud, an award-winning NetSuite partner and development house specializing in international Payroll & Employee Centric solutions.

The move expands Zone's geographic footprint across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and bolsters its existing portfolio of NetSuite enhancing applications — Zone Apps — to now include Payroll and HR capabilities alongside its finance solutions. Further advancing its ability to help the office of the CFO and adjacent teams work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value.

"HR and Finance are closely connected by nature. The addition of Infinet Cloud's highly sought-after Payroll solutions to our portfolio, therefore, makes a lot of sense for us and our customers," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "By combining these fin-ops and adjacent automation needs into a one-stop-shop formula, Zone helps reduce the friction and time required for customers to procure, implement, and build out their NetSuite environments for scale."

Anton Selfe, General Manager at Infinet Cloud, adds: "Joining Zone & Co — a company with the same beginnings, values, and ethos — is the perfect opportunity for us to accelerate our ambitious plans. In recent years we have seen rapid growth, with more and more customers wanting to maximize their NetSuite investment, and bring Accounting and Payroll functions together. This, combined with the upcoming rollout of Canadian Payroll, presents an awesome opportunity that we can now realize to its full potential under the Zone Apps umbrella."

Infinet Cloud's global team, its three founding partners and existing clients, will migrate to Zone & Co as part of the acquisition. The integration of both companies will take a phased approach and is expected to be completed before the end of 2023.

About Zone & Co
Zone & Co is a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions built on the Oracle NetSuite platform. Developed by and for finance and accounting professionals, its portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities. Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), it includes solutions for complex billing & revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, payments, reconciliations, and approvals that help over 1,500+ customers worldwide work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value. For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco.

About Infinet Cloud
Infinet Cloud is a global provider of International payroll and employee-centric solutions. Australia-based and an Oracle NetSuite partner, its cloud-native apps help customers across 10 countries streamline payroll & leave management, and automate journal creation, seamlessly in NetSuite.

