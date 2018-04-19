ZS Teams Up with Valkre Solutions to Enhance Its Key Account Management Offering

As the life sciences industry rapidly evolves due to payer and provider consolidation and a transition to value-based healthcare, key account management models are now more important than ever. Most pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies now have a strategy for key account management, but they struggle with truly enabling it as a business model. The new partnership will help life sciences companies address this issue by blending ZS's decades of expertise in life sciences sales and marketing with Valkre's expertise in business-to-business key account management technology.

The partnership will be valuable as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies continue to operationalize their key account management business models. "Valkre has been highly successful and proven in many industries as a leading provider of technology for account focused value creation and key account management, so this partnership makes sense for us," said Mike Powers, principal at ZS. "Through this partnership, ZS will strengthen its key account management offerings and create structure around how value stories should be tailored and pulled through to customers to deliver powerful results for our clients."

"Consolidation and the shift from 'volume' to 'value' are tailor-made for key account management," said Jerry Alderman, CEO of Valkre. "From our perspective, ZS is best positioned to help the entire healthcare ecosystem realize the tremendous opportunity from successfully operationalizing key account management business models. We look forward to working with ZS to leverage Valkre's cutting-edge software to supercharge their key account management offerings."

About Valkre



Valkre is a Chicago-based company that has developed cloud-based SaaS solutions to help B-to-B companies enable key account management. Valkre has enabled companies with technology that improves how they articulate value propositions, understand customer needs, and develop strategic customer relationships focused on value creation. For more information, please visit www.valkre.com.

About ZS



ZS is the world's largest firm focused exclusively on helping companies improve overall performance and grow revenue and market share through end-to-end sales and marketing solutions—from customer insights and strategy to analytics, operations and technology. More than 5,500 ZS professionals in 22 offices worldwide draw on deep industry and domain expertise to deliver impact for clients across multiple industries. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

