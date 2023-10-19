ZTE helps Claro Ecuador deploy FTTH networks with Light ODN solution

News provided by

ZTE Corporation

19 Oct, 2023, 06:34 ET

  • ZTE Light ODN solution provides the features of splice-free, uneven optical splitting, and smart management
  • This is the first large-scale commercial use of ZTE Light ODN solution in the international market, which indicates its maturity and commercial readiness

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has announced its successful collaboration with Claro Ecuador, a leader in Ecuador's FBB market with 330K users, to facilitate the rapid and extensive deployment of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) networks, utilizing the innovative ZTE Light ODN solution.

This milestone marks the first large-scale commercial use of ZTE's Light ODN solution in the international market, signifying its maturity and readiness for commercial deployment.

The ZTE Light ODN solution offers a range of advanced features, including splice-free connectivity, uneven optical splitting, and intelligent management. Construction personnel can seamlessly connect optical distribution boxes and optical cables using pre-connectorized connectors on-site, following the design plan. This approach ensures splice-free construction from the backbone network to the Optical Distribution Network (ODN), resulting in enhanced deployment efficiency and cost savings. The solution is particularly suitable for large-scale rapid network deployment.

One distinctive feature is its innovative uneven optical splitting design, which effectively allocates optical power, allowing multiple boxes to connect to a single optical cable route, thereby optimizing resource utilization. Augmented by the smart management platform, the solution empowers operators to transform "dumb" channels into "bright" resources, introducing visual and manageable optical link resources. This not only enhances resource accuracy but also reduces maintenance and preventive maintenance costs, ultimately improving troubleshooting efficiency.

Claro Ecuador leads the way in the large-scale commercial application of the Light ODN solution in the international market. Currently, Claro Ecuador has successfully deployed an FTTH network comprising 200,000 lines, extending its coverage to Ecuador's key regions.

Moving forward, ZTE and Claro Ecuador will deepen their collaborative efforts, exploring the extensive applications of the Light ODN solution in lightweight deployment and visual management. Their shared goal is to further enhance network deployment efficiency and visual network management capabilities.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp
Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte
YouTube www.youtube.com/@ZTECorporation

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

Also from this source

ZTE helps Claro Ecuador deploy FTTH networks with Light ODN solution

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has announced its successful...

El STB 8K de ZTE ofrece una extraordinaria experiencia de visualización inmersiva

Recientemente, el desarrollo colaborativo de la cadena industrial 8K Ultra HD ha logrado avances notables. Entre ellos, los servicios de vídeo 8K...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.