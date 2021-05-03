ZVerse Launches Breakthrough "2D to 3D" Automation-assisted Conversion For Service & Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Part Production

For supply chain, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and field service teams at OEM and industrial organizations seeking to increase deployed and fleet equipment uptime, this breakthrough assesses original 2D engineering files to generate a rapid 2D to 3D conversion project quote, then creates 3D manufacturing assets that can be stored in a digital library. Field and repair technicians can then quickly access files to request and manufacture a part from anywhere with a secure network connection.

ZVerse's breakthrough 2D to 3D automation enables manufacturing engineers and industrial designers to speed the legacy file conversion process for MRO parts, resulting in project time and cost savings while delivering reliable geometric accuracy. ZVerse's solution maximizes customer operations resources by eliminating the foundational step of re-drawing part geometries at current manufacturing software standards, resulting in an average 35-50% reduction in comparative project time.

"ZVerse has been doing this work for years, converting 2D files to 3D through our on-demand design services. We know the areas where you can drive automation and drive the biggest impact in workflow," said ZVerse President David Craig. "We have also learned that the greatest time spent in the conversion process can be automated and we now have automated those steps. We are committed to driving even more types of automation in, and around, this critical business need."

As the foundation of the company's solutions for digital manufacturing, this service enables ZVerse customers to accelerate digital manufacturing and supply chain initiatives for reduced equipment downtime, lower inventory carrying, material, and production costs, and to directly address Right to Repair compliance, sustainability, and circular economy goals.

ZVerse and industry representatives will be addressing these topics and answering questions at an upcoming webinar on 06/01/21 titled, "Delivering on MRO: How Digital Manufacturing is Making Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul a Reality."

About ZVerse

ZVerse helps teams solve 3D content creation and scale challenges in digital manufacturing and supply chain. For companies leveraging digital manufacturing for service and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) part production, ZVerse's "2D to 3D" automation-assisted solution converts legacy 2D part drawings into usable 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) manufacturing assets. ZVerse solutions for digital manufacturing innovation help bring ideas to reality.

Learn more at zverse.com .

