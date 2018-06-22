DSM Finalizes Repurchase of Shares to Cover Existing Option Plans and Stock Dividends

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )



This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 1,600,000 shares for a total consideration of €136.7 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details 1.6m Share Repurchase Program announced 19 Mar 2018'.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

