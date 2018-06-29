DSM Informs Market on the Announced Sale of DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals to Bain Capital

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )



DSM will receive about €250 million for its equity stake, excluding an earn-out (estimated at around €50m) and transaction costs. DSM anticipates a book profit on the transaction to be recognized upon closing. DSM expects to receive approximately €275 million in cash following closing, including repayment of debt and after transaction costs. More information regarding the acquisition of DSP by Bain Capital can be found in the press release issued by Bain Capital and DSP on 29 June 2018.

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

