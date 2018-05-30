DSM Links Green House Gas Emission Reduction to Interest Rate in New €1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )

For DSM sustainability is a core value, a key responsibility and an important business growth driver. Climate action underpins its approach to sustainability and business at large. To underline its commitment to tackling climate change, DSM has linked the interest rate of this Facility to its performance on the reduction of GHG emissions, consisting of three performance improvement elements: cumulative GHG efficiency improvement, improving the Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) and increasing the electricity sourced from renewable resources.

Geraldine Matchett, CFO and Member of the DSM Managing Board commented: "DSM is deeply committed to providing products and solutions that help to combat climate change. Therefore, I am pleased that our long-term banking partners have supported us in getting this innovative financing arrangement in place, underscoring the importance of sustainability in everything we do and that includes corporate finance."

The €1 billion Revolving Credit Facility underpins DSM's strong liquidity profile, and is intended for general business purposes. The Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended by a further two years. More information on DSM's sustainability performance can be found in DSM's 2017 Integrated Annual Report.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

