Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

Nieuws verzorgd door

EDAM Funding One Limited

25 Apr, 2018, 16:00 BST

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2017 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.  

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky .

For further information please contact:
   Name : EDAM Funding One Limited
   Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
   Postal code : KY1-1102
   City : George Town
   Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
   Phone number : +345-945-7099
   Fax number : +345-945-7100
   E-mail : cayman@maplesfs.com

BRON EDAM Funding One Limited

Net gelezen:

Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

Nieuws verzorgd door

EDAM Funding One Limited

25 Apr, 2018, 16:00 BST