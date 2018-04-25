Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Annual Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2017 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.
The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky .
For further information please contact:
Name : EDAM Funding One Limited
Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code : KY1-1102
City : George Town
Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number : +345-945-7099
Fax number : +345-945-7100
E-mail : cayman@maplesfs.com
BRON EDAM Funding One Limited
Dit artikel delen