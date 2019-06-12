Fastned kondigt openbare aanbieding op Euronext Amsterdam aan

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fastned BV (Fastned of de Vennootschap), het snellaadbedrijf dat een Europees netwerk van snellaadstations voor volledig elektrische voertuigen bouwt, kondigt vandaag de aanbiedingsprijs, de aanbiedingsgrootte en de publicatie van het prospectus (het "Prospectus") aan voor de geplande openbare aanbieding en notering aan Euronext Amsterdam (de "Aanbieding"). De aanbiedingsbiedingsperiode van de Aanbieding gaat in op donderdag, 13 juni 2019 voor Nederlandse particuliere beleggers en voor institutionele beleggers. Het noteren van, en het eerst handelen in, de Fastned certificaten van aandelen ("Certificaten") op Euronext Amsterdam wordt verwacht op vrijdag, 21 juni 2019.

Highlights van de aanbieding

De aanbiedingsprijs voor de Aanbieding (de " Aanbiedingsprijs ") is vastgesteld op € 10 per Aangeboden Certificaat;

") is vastgesteld op € 10 per Aangeboden Certificaat; De Aanbieding bestaat uitsluitend uit een aanbod van primaire Certificaten, bestaande uit maximaal 3.000.000 nieuwe Certificaten (de " Aangeboden Certificaten "), uit te geven door de Fastned Administratie Stichting, die tot 3.000.000 nieuw uit te geven gewone aandelen vertegenwoordigen met een nominale waarde van € 0,01 elk;

"), uit te geven door de Fastned Administratie Stichting, die tot 3.000.000 nieuw uit te geven gewone aandelen vertegenwoordigen met een nominale waarde van € 0,01 elk; Bart Lubbers (mede-oprichter) en Michiel Langezaal (CEO en mede-oprichter) zullen in de Aanbieding geen effecten verkopen en zijn voornemens om langdurig Certificaathouders te blijven na de Aanbieding;

(mede-oprichter) en Michiel Langezaal (CEO en mede-oprichter) zullen in de Aanbieding geen effecten verkopen en zijn voornemens om langdurig Certificaathouders te blijven na de Aanbieding; Op basis van de Aanbiedingsprijs is de Aanbieding bedoeld om ongeveer € 27,3 miljoen aan bruto-opbrengsten te genereren, exclusief de overtoewijzingsoptie (en ongeveer € 30 miljoen, uitgaande van de volledige uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie). Fastned zal de netto-opbrengst van de verkoop van de Aangeboden Certificaten gebruiken voor de financiering van de operationele en kapitaaluitgaven die nodig zijn om de capaciteit van haar Europese netwerk van snellaadstations uit te breiden;

Fastned heeft ING een overtoewijzingsoptie toegekend van maximaal 10% van het totale aantal Aangeboden Certificaten;

De Aangeboden Certificaten zullen ongeveer 18,4% van het geplaatste kapitaal van Fastned vertegenwoordigen, exclusief de uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie (uitgaande van de volledige uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie, zullen de Aangeboden Certificaten niet meer bedragen dan ongeveer 20,3% van uitgegeven aandelen van Fastned);

De Aanbieding zal worden gedaan aan institutionele en particuliere beleggers in Nederland en aan in aanmerking komende institutionele beleggers in verschillende andere rechtsgebieden buiten de Verenigde Staten;

Er zal een preferente toewijzing zijn aan in aanmerking komende particuliere beleggers in Nederland, en elke Nederlandse particuliere belegger zal in principe een minimum van 1.000 Aangeboden Certificaten toegewezen krijgen waarvoor deze belegger inschrijft.

De aanbiedings- en inschrijvingsperiode voor zowel institutionele als particuliere beleggers begint op 13 juni 2019 om 9:00 CET en zal naar verwachting eindigen om 14:00 CET op 20 juni 2019;

en zal naar verwachting eindigen om op 20 juni 2019; Het exacte aantal Aangeboden Certificaten dat zal worden verkocht en toegewezen zal naar verwachting worden aangekondigd op 20 juni 2019 (onder voorbehoud van verlenging van het tijdschema van de Aanbieding). Voorafgaand aan toewijzing, kan het aantal Aangeboden Certificaten worden verhoogd of verlaagd.

Het noteren en het eerste verhandelen van de Certificaten (op basis van een "as-if-and-when-issued/delivered") op Euronext Amsterdam onder het symbool "FAST" zal naar verwachting beginnen op 21 juni 2019;

Het migratieproces van Nxchange naar Euronext Amsterdam is gereed gemaakt en gedetailleerde instructies zijn beschikbaar op de Fastned website;

Het Prospectus zoals goedgekeurd door de Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (de "AFM") is beschikbaar op de Fastned-website (https://ir.fastnedcharging.com).

Michiel Langezaal, CEO van Fastned:

"Ik ben blij dat we Fastned's aanbieding vandaag kunnen aankondigen. De opbrengst van deze Aanbieding zal worden gebruikt voor de financiering van de operationele en kapitaaluitgaven die de komende jaren nodig zijn om de capaciteit van ons netwerk te vergroten. De auto-industrie investeert miljarden euro's in de ontwikkeling en massaproductie van volledig elektrische voertuigen, en we verwachten een sterke toename van de vraag naar snelladen in de komende jaren. Daarom zijn aanzienlijke investeringen in snellaadinfrastructuur zo belangrijk."

Highlights van Fastned

Het in Amsterdam gevestigde Fastned is een pionier in de ontwikkeling en exploitatie van een netwerk van snellaadstations die 100% hernieuwbare elektriciteit leveren voor volledig elektrische voertuigen (" FEV's ");

gevestigde Fastned is een pionier in de ontwikkeling en exploitatie van een netwerk van snellaadstations die 100% hernieuwbare elektriciteit leveren voor volledig elektrische voertuigen (" "); De missie van het Bedrijf is om bestuurders van FEV's vrijheid te geven en de overgang naar duurzaam transport te versnellen;

Sinds de start in 2012 heeft Fastned een netwerk van 99 snellaadstations gebouwd, waarvan 86 stations in Nederland, 12 in Duitsland en één in het VK;

Fastned heeft uitbreidingsplannen voor andere landen in Europa, met een focus op België, Zwitserland (waar het onlangs een aanbesteding won voor 20 locaties) en Frankrijk;

Fastned heeft een consistente sterke groei in volume en omzet laten zien, met een omzetgroei van 30% kwartaal-op-kwartaal in de periode 2015 - 2018;

Fastned gelooft dat het een unieke positie heeft om te profiteren van de mega-trend naar volledige elektrificatie van mobiliteit, die ondersteund wordt door (i) overheidssteun in de vorm van regelgeving en incentives, (ii) uitbreiding van het aanbod van FEV's als gevolg van grote investeringen in FEV-productiefaciliteiten door autofabrikanten, (iii) ontwikkelingen in de batterijtechnologie in combinatie met dalende prijzen van accu's, (iv) toenemende consumentenvoorkeur om FEV's te rijden, en (v) toenemende laadsnelheid in combinatie met snellaadinfrastructuur;

Door zijn zeer schaalbare netwerk van snellaadstations biedt Fastned essentiële infrastructuur om de snel toenemende groei van FEV-adoptie in Nederland en andere Europese landen te vergemakkelijken.

Uitgerust met een waardevolle set exclusieve rechten om vergunningen aan te vragen voor de exploitatie van snellaadstations langs Nederlandse snelwegen, besloot Fastned in 2012 te investeren in snellaadstations, vooruitlopend op de verwachte significante marktvraag naar snelladen. Als gevolg van deze vroege start heeft Fastned nu de infrastructuur, systemen, procedures en knowhow om te profiteren van de versnellende groei van het aantal volledig elektrische voertuigen op Europese wegen.

Rationale voor de notering van Euronext en gebruik van de opbrengst

Het hoofddoel van de Aanbieding is om extra kapitaal te verkrijgen om de uitvoering van de groeistrategie van Fastned te ondersteunen. De Vennootschap is van mening dat de Aanbieding en de notering van de Certificaten aan Euronext Amsterdam een ​​logische volgende stap is in de ontwikkeling van de Vennootschap, het profiel en de merkherkenning van Fastned verder zal versterken bij investeerders, zakelijke partners, klanten en werknemers, en extra financieringsflexibiliteit zal creëren.

Op basis van de Aanbiedingsprijs, is de Aanbieding bedoeld om ongeveer € 27,3 miljoen aan bruto-opbrengsten te genereren, exclusief de overtoewijzingsoptie (en ongeveer € 30 miljoen, uitgaande van de volledige uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie).

De Aanbieding is bedoeld om operationele en kapitaaluitgaven te financieren die in de komende jaren nodig zijn om de capaciteit van het Fastned's netwerk uit te breiden. Fastned breidt zijn netwerk voornamelijk uit op de volgende vier manieren:

door extra snelladers op bestaande stations te plaatsen;

door te zorgen voor extra netwerkverbindingen en / of netwerkverbindingen met meer capaciteit;

door bestaande stations uit te rusten met snellere laders die meer kilowattuur (" kWh ") per tijdseenheid kunnen leveren; en

") per tijdseenheid kunnen leveren; en door nieuwe locaties te verwerven, vergunningen te verkrijgen en door te gaan met het bouwen van stations in Nederland, Duitsland en andere landen zoals het Verenigd Koninkrijk, België, Zwitserland en Frankrijk, met het doel om op de middellange termijn gemiddeld drie tot zes nieuwe locaties per maand te realiseren.

De bedragen en timing van de werkelijke uitgaven van de Vennootschap zullen bijgevolg afhankelijk zijn van veel factoren, waaronder, maar niet beperkt tot, vertragingen bij de tijdsintensieve delen van het ontwikkelingsproces van nieuwe locaties (zoals het verkrijgen van van exploitatievergunningen, bouwvergunningen, plannings vergunningen en netaansluitingen), locatiespecifieke aspecten (bijv. het type grond waarop een station is gebouwd), ontwikkelingen op het gebied van regelgeving of concurrentie, de netto-opbrengst die door de Aanbieding wordt opgehaald, eventuele bedragen die als overheidssubsidies zijn ontvangen en de toekomstige exploitatiekosten en uitgaven van Fastned. Dientengevolge kan de Vennootschap niet met zekerheid alle specifieke manieren voorspellen waarop het de capaciteit van het Fastned-netwerk zal vergroten, de bedragen die het daadwerkelijk aan de hierboven beschreven gebruiken zal besteden, noch geven de vier hierboven vermelde manieren de volgorde weer waarop het Bedrijf de netto-opbrengst van de Aanbieding zal gebruiken. De netto-opbrengst van de Aanbieding zal als onderdeel van deze uitbreiding ook worden gebruikt voor de gerelateerde operationele kosten en andere kosten, inclusief rentelasten van bedrijfsobligaties die nog niet kunnen worden gedekt door de winst van Fastned. De opbrengsten van de Aanbieding zullen niet worden gebruikt voor de terugbetaling van de hoofdsom van de bestaande leningen.

De raad van bestuur zal aanzienlijke flexibiliteit hebben bij het gebruiken van de netto-opbrengst van de Aanbieding voor de uitbreiding van de capaciteit van het netwerk van Fastned en kan de toewijzing van deze opbrengsten als gevolg van deze en andere onvoorziene omstandigheden wijzigen.

Managementteam en bestuur

Fastned heeft momenteel 52 werknemers, werkzaam in Amsterdam en op haar kantoren in Keulen, Londen en Gent, waarvan de overgrote meerderheid gericht is op de groei van de bedrijfsactiviteiten van de onderneming.

Het bestuur van Fastned zal vanaf de afwikkeling van de Aanbieding bestaan ​​uit twee leden, namelijk Michiel Langezaal, een van de oprichters en Chief Executive Officer, en Niels Korthals Altes, de Chief Commercial Officer en Head of Funding. Beiden zijn ervaren professionals in deze jonge maar snelgroeiende industrie.

Verder zal Fastned vanaf de afwikkeling van de Aanbieding een raad van commissarissen hebben, bestaande uit Bart Lubbers als Voorzitter (Bart is een van de oprichters van Fastned) en Hans Streng (Vice-voorzitter) en Hans Michels als onafhankelijke leden.

Alle aandelen in het kapitaal van Fastned zijn in handen van de Fastned Administratie Stichting (de "Stichting"), die op haar beurt certificaten van aandelen uitgeeft aan beleggers. Deze structuur werd op 7 maart 2014 geïmplementeerd en blijft bestaan ​​na voltooiing van de Euronext notering.

Financiële en zakelijke doelstellingen

Op basis van het feit dat Fastned in staat is om financiering te verkrijgen om zijn groeistrategie uit te voeren, heeft het Bedrijf de volgende financiële en zakelijke doelstellingen voor de middellange termijn[1] vastgesteld, die het beoogt te bereiken door zijn strategie uit te voeren:

In navolging van de trend van de afgelopen jaren, streeft Fastned ernaar de marktgroei van FEV's te blijven volgen door het aanbieden van betrouwbare snellaaddiensten op strategische locaties met hoge verkeersintensiteit;

Fastned streeft naar verdere groei van zijn netwerk door gemiddeld drie tot zes nieuwe locaties per maand te realiseren en de capaciteit van bestaande stations met extra en snellere laders uit te breiden. De overgrote meerderheid van de nieuwe locaties waarnaar hierboven wordt verwezen, zijn locaties langs snelwegen, maar de uitbreiding omvat ook stations in stedelijke gebieden en bij winkels;

Op voorwaarde dat de verkoopgroei van FEV's in Nederland, de kernmarkt van Fastned, doorgaat, streeft Fastned naar een verdere verbetering van het gebruik van zijn netwerk, waardoor het een toenemend deel van zijn kostenbasis kan dekken. Fastned streeft naar een EBITDA [2] break-even niveau op maandelijkse basis (vertaald naar jaarbasis) ergens bij een penetratie van FEV's van ongeveer 1,0-1,5% van de Nederlandse markt. [3]

break-even niveau op maandelijkse basis (vertaald naar jaarbasis) ergens bij een penetratie van FEV's van ongeveer 1,0-1,5% van de Nederlandse markt. Zodra Fastned het EBITDA break-even niveau heeft bereikt, streeft het ernaar om EBITDA-positief te blijven, terwijl het zijn focusmarkten buiten Nederland (Duitsland, Verenigd Koninkrijk, België, Zwitserland en Frankrijk) verder ontwikkelt.

Verdere details over de Aanbieding

De Aanbieding bestaat uitsluitend uit een aanbod van primaire Certificaten, bestaande uit maximaal 3.000.000 Aangeboden Certificaten. Op basis van de Aanbiedingsprijs is de Aanbieding bedoeld om ongeveer € 27,3 miljoen aan bruto-opbrengsten te genereren, exclusief de overtoewijzingsoptie (en ongeveer € 30 miljoen, uitgaande van volledige uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie). De Aangeboden Certificaten vertegenwoordigen maximaal 18,4% van de uitgegeven en uitstaande gewone aandelen van Fastned, exclusief uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie (uitgaande van de volledige uitoefening van de overtoewijzingsoptie vertegenwoordigen de Aangeboden Certificaten maximaal 20,3% van de uitgegeven en uitstaande gewone aandelen van Fastned).

De Aanbieding zal worden gedaan aan institutionele en particuliere beleggers in Nederland en aan in aanmerking komende institutionele beleggers in verschillende andere rechtsgebieden buiten de Verenigde Staten.

Preferente toewijzing aan particuliere beleggers

Er zal een preferente toewijzing zijn van Aangeboden Certificaten aan in aanmerking komende particuliere beleggers in Nederland, in overeenstemming met de toepasselijke wet- en regelgeving. Aan elke particuliere belegger wordt in principe een minimum van 1.000 Aangeboden Certificaten toegewezen waarvoor een belegger zich aanmeldt (of minder, als er minder Aangeboden Certificaten worden aangevraagd). Het exacte aantal Aangeboden Certificaten dat wordt toegewezen aan particuliere beleggers zal worden bepaald nadat de aanbiedingsperiode is geëindigd en zal onder meer afhangen van het totale aantal Aangeboden Certificaten dat is aangevraagd door particuliere beleggers en het totale aantal Aangeboden Certificaten dat wordt aangeboden. Dit betekent dat aan individuele particuliere beleggers alle aangevraagde Aangeboden Certificaten kunnen worden toegewezen.

Om in aanmerking te komen voor de preferente toewijzing voor particulieren, moeten Nederlandse particuliere beleggers hun inschrijvingen gedurende de periode beginnend op 13 juni 2019 om 9:00 CET en eindigend op 20 juni 2019 om 14:00 CET via hun bank of andere financiële tussenpersonen plaatsen. Elke bank of financiële tussenpersoon kan een eerdere deadline vaststellen, voorafgaand aan de sluitingstijd van de aanbiedingsperiode.

Verwacht tijdschema van de Aanbieding

Onder voorbehoud van verlenging, geeft de onderstaande tabel bepaalde verwachte belangrijke data voor de Aanbieding:

De aanbiedingsperiode voor institutionele beleggers en Nederlandse particuliere beleggers begint op donderdag, 13 juni 2019 om 9:00 uur CET;

Verwachte einddatum van de aanbieding op donderdag, 20 juni 2019 om 14:00 CET ;

; Verwacht einde van de Aanbieding op donderdag, 20 juni 2019 om 14:00 CET ;

; Toewijzing vindt naar verwachting plaats op donderdag, 20 juni 2019;

Publicatie van de resultaten van de Aanbieding zal naar verwachting plaatsvinden op donderdag, 20 juni 2019;

De notering van, en eerste verhandeling in, de Aangeboden Certificaten op basis van "as-if-and-when-delivered" op Euronext Amsterdam onder het symbool "FAST" zal naar verwachting plaatsvinden op vrijdag, 21 juni 2019 om 9:00 uur CET;

Afwikkelingsdatum voor de notering en de Aanbieding (betaling en levering) zal naar verwachting plaatsvinden op dinsdag, 25 juni 2019 (de "Afwikkelingsdatum").

Risicofactoren

Investeren in de Aangeboden Certificaten brengt bepaalde risico's met zich mee. Een beschrijving van deze risico's, waaronder risico's met betrekking tot (i) de bedrijfssector, (ii) de bedrijfsactiviteiten, (iii) de regelgevende en juridische omgeving waarin de onderneming actief is, (iv) de financiële omgeving van de onderneming en (v) de Aanbieding en de Aangeboden Certificaten, zijn opgenomen in het Prospectus.

Beschikbaarheid van het Prospectus

De Aanbieding wordt uitsluitend gedaan door middel van het Prospectus zoals goedgekeurd door de AFM. Het Engelstalige Prospectus, dat een Nederlandse samenvatting bevat, is elektronisch beschikbaar via de website van Fastned (https://ir.fastnedcharging.com), onderworpen aan beperkingen van het effectenrecht in bepaalde rechtsgebieden.

Daarnaast zijn exemplaren van het Prospectus kosteloos beschikbaar op het kantoor van Fastned (James Wattstraat 77-79, Amsterdam, telefoon +31 (0) 20 715 53 16) tijdens normale kantooruren vanaf de datum van het Prospectus tot op zijn minst de Afwikkelingsdatum.

Elke beslissing om Aangeboden Certificaten in de Aanbieding te kopen, dient uitsluitend op basis van het Prospectus te worden gedaan.

ING Bank N.V. treedt op als wereldwijde coördinator en bookrunner voor de Aanbieding.

Migratieproces

Informatie voor de Fastned certificaathouders (de "Certificaathouders") die over willen stappen van Nxchange naar Euronext Amsterdam is te vinden op Fastned's webste (https://ir.fastnedcharging.com/) en via het Nxchange berichtensysteem. Certificaathouders die geen gebruik maken van de mogelijkheid om over te stappen van Nxchange naar Euronext Amsterdam zullen hun Certificaten op Nxchange kunnen blijven verhandelen zolang dat Nxchange deze optie op haar platform faciliteert.

Het migratieproces voor Certificaathouders die van Nxchange naar Euronext Amsterdam willen overstappen, bestaat in hoofdlijnen uit de volgende stappen:

als een Certificaathouder nog geen effectenrekening met toegang tot Euronext Amsterdam heeft, zal een Certificaathouder een dergelijke effectenrekening bij een bank of effectenmakelaar moeten openen; een Certificaathouder moet het conversieformulier invullen dat beschikbaar is op de website van Fastned (https://ir.fastnedcharging.com/) en een screenshot maken van zijn of haar Certificatenpositie op Nxchange; het ingevulde conversieformulier samen met het bovengenoemde screenshot moet door de Certificaathouder per e-mail of post worden verstuurd aan ING (de "Noteringsagent" en het "Betaalkantoor"); de Stichting zal de huidige Certificaten (ISIN NL0010732244) van de betreffende Certificaathouder inwisselen voor nieuwe Certificaten (ISIN NL0010732244) die verhandelbaar zullen zijn op Euronext Amsterdam door een intrekking van de relevante bestaande Certificaten en gelijktijdige uitgifte van een gelijk aantal Certificaten en de nieuwe Certificaten worden in girale vorm geleverd via de faciliteiten van Euroclear Nederland door de Noteringsagent en Betaalkantoor op de effectenrekening van de betreffende Certificaathouder.

Stappen (i) tot (iii) worden hierna de "Voorbereidende Stappen" genoemd en de stappen (iv) en (v) worden hierna de "Conversiestappen" genoemd. Bij ontvangst van uw conversieformulier overeenkomstig stap (iii) hierboven, zal de Nxchange rekening van de desbetreffende Certificaathouder worden geblokkeerd en kan de Certificaathouder niet meer op Nxchange deze Certificaten verhandelen. Nadat het migratieproces is voltooid van Nxchange naar Euronext Amsterdam, is het niet mogelijk om de Certificaten die op Euronext Amsterdam verhandelbaar zijn terug om te zetten in Certificaten die op Nxchange verhandelbaar zijn.

De duur van het migratieproces is afhankelijk van de timing van de uitvoering van de Voorbereidende Stappen. Tot en met 31 augustus 2019 (de "Initiële Migratie Periode") is het mogelijk om het migratieproces dagelijks af te ronden, wat resulteert in een periode van maximaal drie werkdagen voor het voltooien van de Conversiestappen. Vanaf 1 september 2019 tot en met 9 oktober 2019 is het mogelijk het migratieproces wekelijks te voltooien, wat resulteert in een periode van maximaal vijf werkdagen voor het voltooien van de Conversiestappen. Vanaf 10 oktober 2019 is het alleen mogelijk om het migratieproces op maandelijkse basis te voltooien. De Vennootschap, de Stichting, Nxchange en de Noteringsagent en Betaalkantoor aanvaarden geen enkele aansprakelijkheid voor enig verlies geleden door een persoon als gevolg van een vertraging in de uitvoering van de Conversiestappen.

Tijdens de Initiële Migratie Periode dekt Fastned de kosten die gemoeid zijn met de uitvoering van de Conversiestappen. Na de Initiële Migratie Periode zijn de kosten verbonden aan het uitvoeren van de Conversiestappen voor een individuele migratie, zoals eventuele vergoedingen gerekend door Nxchange voor rekening van de betreffende Certificaathouder. Afhankelijk van de bank of effectenmakelaar van een Certificaathouder, kunnen dergelijke kosten (gedeeltelijk) worden gedragen door de bank of effectenmakelaar van de Certificaathouder.

Dividendbeleid

Fastned heeft sinds de oprichting geen dividenden uitbetaald en verwacht in de nabije toekomst geen dividend uit te betalen. Alle Certificaten op de dag na de Afwikkelingsdatum zullen gelijkelijk worden gerangschikt en komen in aanmerking voor winst of andere betalingen die op de Aangeboden Certificaten kunnen worden gedeclareerd.

Eerdere aankondigingen met betrekking tot de Aanbieding

Op 9 april 2019 kondigde Fastned haar voornemen aan om op Euronext Amsterdam te noteren en op 21 mei 2019 kondigde de Vennootschap de publicatie aan van een noteringsprospectus, datgeen wordt vervangen met dit Prospectus zoals vandaag gepubliceerd. De persberichten zijn beschikbaar op de website van Fastned (https://ir.fastnedcharging.com).

Informatie

Voor aanvullende informatie met betrekking tot de Aanbieding, kunnen beleggers contact opnemen met Fastned Investor Relations via invest@fastnedcharging.com of +31 (0) 20 705 53 80.

Annex 1 - Market developments impacting the adoption of EVs

Fastned believes that there is significant growth opportunity for fast charging services in Europe, which is supported by the rapidly growing numbers of electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe. Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts that EVs (comprising FEVs and plug-in hybrid EVs) will reach 40% of the car fleet in Europe in 2040[4] and European car manufacturers, such as Volkswagen Group, have announced higher investments and faster roll-out programmes. Under EU legislation, by 2021 - and phased in from 2020 - the fleet average to be achieved by all new cars is 95 grams of CO 2 per kilometre, which forces European car manufacturers to invest in EVs.

In the Netherlands, Fastned's core market, the penetration of FEVs (as a percentage of the total car fleet) at the end of 2018 was circa 0.54%[5] and is expected to grow. This is supported by the increase of the market share of FEVs expressed as a percentage of new car registrations, which was 7.1% in the first four months of 2019, compared to 2.8% in the first four months of 2018.[6]

Annex 2 - Strategy to capture the growth opportunity

FEVs require electricity to drive and Fastned strives to be the premier supplier of fast charging services to the growing group of drivers of these cars. Fastned's strategy to capture the significant growth opportunity in Europe is based on the following pillars:

Acquire the best locations ahead of the market

Fastned believes that the first few parties that are active in this new and growing market will be able to acquire the best locations. Fastned aims to build up a highly valuable portfolio of locations for future fast charging stations ahead of the market and competition. For that reason, Fastned invests significantly in the scouting, screening and selection of high quality sites, participates in tenders for sites, and develops strategic partnerships with land owners. The increasing portfolio of sites provides a unique platform for future growth that cannot be matched easily by new entrants in the fast charging market.

Accelerate growth by rapidly scaling the installed charging capacity

Fastned aims to continue to grow its installed charging capacity by adding additional stations, increasing the number of chargers at each location and increasing the charging speed of those chargers. By doing so, Fastned can grow capacity on three axis simultaneously and thus rapidly scale capacity when demand accelerates. The pipeline with new locations and the existing stations that are not yet at maximum capacity thus form a powerful platform for future growth.

Continuously refine operational procedures, systems and software ahead of market lift-off

The fast charging market is still in early stages of development. Fastned actively seeks to learn from and optimise operational procedures, systems and software before the pace of growth of the fast charging market accelerates even further. Being a first mover in this industry enables Fastned to take advantage of obtaining the relevant knowledge and experience at an early stage, ahead of new and existing competition.

Increasingly benefit from scale and network effects

By growing the network, Fastned benefits from increasing scale effects in purchasing, network operations, maintenance, customer service, and other areas. At the same time, with each station added, it makes it more convenient for customers to solely rely on Fastned for their fast charging needs. Using only Fastned stations has benefits such as trusted quality, a potentially lower price per kilowatt hour based on a price plan, and the possibility of using the Fastned route planner that allows customers to plan trips including charging stops along the way. The combination of network effects and scale effects are expected to stimulate revenues while at the same time drive down costs and, consequently, increase margins and provide Fastned with a potential cost advantage over competitors.

Investigate, develop and implement business extensions

The current business model of Fastned is based only on fast charging services. However, Fastned is actively looking into business extensions that provide strategic value in terms of better network coverage and improved customer experience. One potentially beneficial extension is providing (small) fast charging stations at retail locations, which Fastned is currently piloting with Albert Heijn and REWE supermarkets in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively. Another potential extension is adding a convenience store, a toilet, and/or the possibility of selling snacks and beverages, such as coffee at its fast charging stations.

See Annex 3 for an overview of what Fastned believes to be its key strengths in the execution of its strategy.

Annex 3 - Fastned's Key Strengths

Fastned believes it can build on the following 7 key strengths in the execution of its strategy:

Key strength 1: Fastned believes that it is uniquely positioned to benefit from the mega-trend towards full electrification of mobility

The number of FEVs on European roads is accelerating rapidly, driven by (1) government support in the form of regulations and incentives, (2) increasing supply of FEVs as a result of large investments in FEV manufacturing facilities by car manufacturers, (3) battery technology advancements combined with decreasing battery prices, (4) growing consumer preference and (5) increasing charging speed in combination with a fast charging infrastructure. Car manufacturers are set to introduce an increasing number of new FEVs at price points attractive for the mass market, supported by faster charging capabilities and steadily decreasing battery costs. As a result, it is no longer a question if FEVs will take over from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, but rather when and at what speed this will happen.

Since the very beginning of this growth trend, Fastned has had a mission to provide the best infrastructure to all FEV owners and a goal to build a network of 1,000 fast chargers in Europe operating on a commercial basis. Equipped with a valuable set of operating permits (won in 2012) to operate fast charging stations along Dutch highways, Fastned decided to invest in an asset base ahead of the expected significant market demand for its services and now has the infrastructure in place to take advantage of the ongoing rapid growth in the FEV fleet. As an increasing number of EVs drive an increasing number of kilometers on the Dutch and other European roads, they generate a structural demand for charging services, which is why Fastned offers a pure play exposure to the mega-trend of the electrification of mobility. This is also demonstrated by Fastned's monthly and quarterly revenue growth (average month-on -month revenue growth of circa 10% in 2018) following and, in percentage terms, exceeding the FEV sales growth in the Netherlands (average month-on-month FEVs growth in the Netherlands of c. 7%[7] in 2018).

To accommodate the needs of a growing number of FEVs, the charging industry is expected to show accelerated growth in the coming years, so initially, additional competition is expected to only further strengthen the demand for FEV charging by fuelling FEV sales. An estimate of the future market potential of the FEV charging sector in a mature state can be derived from the existing European gas station infrastructure selling fuel to the ICE car fleet as a proxy. In the meantime, not all existing charging infrastructure is even available to all FEV drivers with e.g. Tesla operating a network of superchargers (offering fast charging) exclusively for its cars and outdated chargers or chargers with local standards still being used in charging facilities across Europe, sometimes at sites that are not 24/7 accessible. This further increases the potential demand for Fastned that, driven by its mission to give freedom to all drivers of FEVs, has designed its charging infrastructure to be accessible to all commonly used connection standards and hence, to all FEV types and brands, including Tesla.

Key strength 2: Fast charging is essential infrastructure supporting and accelerating EV adoptions and has tangible advantages vis-à-vis different charging alternatives

After spending billions of euros on the development of FEVs, OEMs have already commented that charging infrastructure is the main bottleneck to accelerate the adoption of EVs. Fastned offers charging infrastructure, the existence of which helps consumers to switch from ICE vehicles to FEVs, and hence, accelerates the adoption of FEVs. In addition, fast charging infrastructure along the highways is essential infrastructure to alleviate range anxiety amongst drivers of FEVs. Drivers of FEVs will likely use a combination of several charging options: home charging (slow), public parking charging poles (mostly slow), destination charging: office, supermarket (mostly slow) and public fast charging infrastructure along the highways and other main roads (same as ICE gas stations). These options are all expected to exist and complement each other in the future, however, fast charging infrastructure along the highways is expected to gain importance and expand much faster than the other charging alternatives with the share of fast charging expected to increase from 6% in 2020 to 32% in 2030[8]. In contrast, the share of home charging is envisaged to decrease from 75% in 2020 to 40% in 2030[9].

To provide the required charging capacity to the growing number of FEVs, fast charging infrastructure must accelerate its expansion as the private and public slow charging alternatives are confronted with a number of limitations: 1) with a finite number of FEV owners having a private parking place, public charging will be the majority of kWh required; 2) low asset utilisation as slow charging combines with parking and (therefore) can only service a limited number of cars; 3) as cars with larger battery packs come to market, it will take even more time to charge these FEVs; 4) a restriction of grid capacity as slow charging is connected to low voltage grids, which would require costly upgrades to allow for home charging; 5) limited scalability and the cost of installation and maintenance make public slow charging very difficult to scale: providing significant capacity requires millions of poles that all need a grid connection, required permits, servicing, etcetera.

In addition to these disadvantages of slow charging, fast charging is the only way to quickly provide power to long distance FEV drivers, including taxis and shared cars whereby charging time equals downtime.

Key strength 3: Fastned is a first mover in an exponentially growing market with high barriers to entry

There are significant barriers to entry in the fast charging market. These barriers are set out below:

Access to (a limited number of) scalable sites on strategic high traffic locations, Fastned has 99 key locations and a pipeline of 500+ locations;

Lengthy development process of a single location (two to three years), including various different steps from site acquisition to full operation, such as securing land leases, obtaining permits, and site construction. Fastned's ample experience in managing and planning the development process is key to manage this process efficiently and effectively;

Electricity grid connection bottleneck in time and capacity: connections that are delivered by the network operators require significant time to be put in place and depend on the remaining capacity of the medium voltage grid. Fastned is experienced in dealing with the challenges associated with getting a grid connection in place;

Specialised knowledge of the technical and regulatory requirements (such as specific permits) for setting up charging stations, which are demonstrated by the experienced and dedicated network development and construction team Fastned has in place since 2012;

Ability to realise high quality charging stations in an economical manner requiring extensive construction experience with ongoing optimisation of the building process and design and a good up-to-date understanding of the fast technological developments in the sector. In order to deal with this element, Fastned has optimised its construction management capabilities (e.g. by setting up a dedicated team) and design of its stations, which is modular and therefore highly scalable;

Ability to operate the whole network in a consistent manner with high uptime statistics resulting in high customer satisfaction scores. [10] Fastned's track record of over 99.9% uptime since 2015 and high customer satisfaction support the Company's capabilities in this area; and

Fastned's track record of over 99.9% uptime since 2015 and high customer satisfaction support the Company's capabilities in this area; and Existence of scale and network effects, which allow for spreading of fixed costs and reduce operating costs of the total network. Fastned's growing network of 99 fast charging stations and 500+ stations in the pipeline enables the Company to benefit from economies of scale and network effects.

These barriers to entry are not only limiting potential competition from new entrants, but also the ability of existing competition to realise further growth. As one of the few independent focused charging network operators, Fastned faces competition mainly from initiatives with an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), oil & gas or public utility background. While Fastned aims to build and operate a commercially viable business in FEV charging, these competitors often serve other interests, such as promoting FEV car sales for OEMs (e.g. Tesla and Ionity), providing an additional sales channel for utilities (e.g. Allego when it was owned by Dutch grid company Alliander) or hedging its existing business (e.g. Shell through Shell Recharge). This often results in a different choice of locations (single charging poles set up by utilities upon client requests in the public street/parking areas) or limited accessibility of locations (e.g. Tesla's supercharger network being only available to Tesla cars).

As a first mover in the Netherlands, which is also a frontrunner country in Europe in terms of FEV adoption, Fastned is now reaping the rewards by already operating a high-quality network with presence on key locations and having a strong development pipeline, which is a strong advantage for Fastned as compared to new and existing competition. Fastned has also built a strong track record in opening new locations, supported by a strong operational organisation and in-house knowledge and experience, which constantly improves the efficiency and costs of the roll-out process. To this end, Fastned has a dedicated network development team with industry leading knowledge with respect to selection of key locations, obtaining permits, realising grid connections and site construction.

Key strength 4: Strong current market position in the Netherlands with further roll-out potential in existing and new markets

Since its inception in 2012, Fastned has heavily invested in building a strong network in the Netherlands and entering and developing other key markets in Western Europe to gain a foothold and local on-the-ground experience. As a result, Fastned already owns and operates the largest independent public fast charging network in Europe with 99 stations in operation, 23 stations financed and committed for construction, and 477 stations in various stages of development (from scouting and selecting new sites to securing land leases). Hundreds additional sites are under active investigation as part of the pipeline of potential leads through key partnerships, including the pilot retail locations at supermarket chains Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and REWE Region Mitte in Germany, which each offer a potential for more locations.

Fastned already has a good coverage in Netherlands, with a 42% market penetration as per 31 March 2019[11], and is developing new locations (highway and non-highway) to further increase the density and capacity of its network. On top of this, Fastned is actively investigating alternative types of locations, such as expanding into retail locations through an exclusive pilot for offering fast charging services at Albert Heijn sites in the Netherlands (with two sites in operation, in Tilburg and Nijmegen) and at REWE Region Mitte in Germany. The strategic and operational experience gained by Fastned in the Netherlands as its home market, provides a springboard for Fastned's international roll-out strategy.

Outside of the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and France are the key target countries, where locations are being sourced and built to realise further growth. In March 2019 Fastned has won a tender to construct twenty new stations along highways in Switzerland, which will connect well with the expanding network in Germany. The Company won the tender on the basis of its already proven quality and ability (in the Netherlands and Germany) in terms of technical equipment, payment methods, customer service, station realisations and operations. This will take Fastned a step closer in realising its goal of building a European network of a 1,000 fast charging stations. In new markets, such as Switzerland, where there is very little infrastructure, there is ample opportunity for growth for any party in absolute terms, even if competitors already hold a large share of the current market.

Key strength 5: Very scalable business model with strong operational leverage resulting in attractive economics

Fastned has a very scalable business model along several dimensions:

Highly scalable set-up of the existing network : Fastned's capacity can be scaled and grow on three main axes: (i) number of locations, i.e. new fast charging stations, (ii)

: Fastned's capacity can be scaled and grow on three main axes: (i) number of locations, i.e. new fast charging stations, (ii) N umber of chargers per station, and (iii) speed per charger : The Company has started its stations with an average of two chargers per location and is in the process of moving towards a standard configuration of around four chargers per location, with the envisaged situation at some locations of providing eight or more chargers. Initially the fast chargers at Fastned's stations could each deliver a maximum of 50 kW. In 2018, Fastned started adding 175 kW chargers, which are forward compatible to deliver up to 350 kW in the future, but can also be used by FEVs with a slower battery charging capacity as 50 kW fast chargers, and are therefore backward compatible. Currently, Fastned has 197 50 kW chargers and 60 175 kW chargers. The scalability of its network allows Fastned to accelerate the revenue generation of its stations, whilst catering to increasing demand of FEVs coming to market;



The Company has started its stations with an average of two chargers per location and is in the process of moving towards a standard configuration of around four chargers per location, with the envisaged situation at some locations of providing eight or more chargers. Initially the fast chargers at Fastned's stations could each deliver a maximum of 50 kW. In 2018, Fastned started adding 175 kW chargers, which are forward compatible to deliver up to 350 kW in the future, but can also be used by FEVs with a slower battery charging capacity as 50 kW fast chargers, and are therefore backward compatible. Currently, Fastned has 197 50 kW chargers and 60 175 kW chargers. The scalability of its network allows Fastned to accelerate the revenue generation of its stations, whilst catering to increasing demand of FEVs coming to market; Efficient cost structure in the long term : Fastned's current operating expenses (OPEX) spending is to a large extent driven by the Company's expansion strategy (costs incurred for obtaining permits, site development, construction management and other network development activities), while the ongoing OPEX for the operational network are limited, especially through the efficient design of Fastned's fast charging infrastructure with unmanned stations and limited overhead, such as IT (network operations centre) and the customer call centre;

: Fastned's current operating expenses (OPEX) spending is to a large extent driven by the Company's expansion strategy (costs incurred for obtaining permits, site development, construction management and other network development activities), while the ongoing OPEX for the operational network are limited, especially through the efficient design of Fastned's fast charging infrastructure with unmanned stations and limited overhead, such as IT (network operations centre) and the customer call centre; Operational leverage : with an increasing utilisation of the existing network through an increasing number of clients and charging sessions, as well as increasing charging speed (more electricity sold per minute of charging), Fastned can better deploy its existing network and cover the direct and indirect operating costs. This operational leverage, inherent to owning infrastructure assets, is especially attractive in a rapidly growing market like fast charging.

Key strength 6: Customer centric by design resulting in high customer satisfaction and loyalty

Delivering the best customer experience is in Fastned's DNA. From its founding the focus of Fastned has been to bring to the market the most user-friendly fast charging infrastructure as a service for FEV drivers. This manifests itself in the way stations are designed, in the user-friendliness of the charger interface and the software (such as the Fastned app), Fastned's approach to technical hiccups in the back office (customers can always charge, even if the payment fails) and the Company's 24/7 customer support call center. In 2018, Fastned was able to reduce the ratio of incoming customer calls versus the number of charging sessions at its stations from 5.5% in 2017 to 2%. This approach has gained Fastned wide recognition amongst its customers as the best-in-class operator of charging infrastructure with an excellent reputation in terms of quality of services (99.9% uptime statistics) resulting in a high Net Promoter Score of 31[12].

The distinct design and visibility of Fastned's stations, as well as the acceptance and promotion by the FEV opinion leaders (e.g. 'Fully Charged', a YouTube channel focusing on electric vehicles and renewable energy) results in a positive momentum, further supporting FEV drivers' top of mind awareness of the Fastned brand.

Fastned sees the high customer satisfaction on its existing sites as one of the important drivers of its international expansion. Customers and market commentators increasingly provide positive feedback, recognising Fastned as one of the most reliable providers of charging infrastructure. This triggers demand from new regions, as Fastned receives inbound requests from FEV drivers to open its stations in their surroundings. In addition, Fastned is increasingly being approached by site owners offering their locations to realise new stations.

Fastned is further building its customer loyalty and satisfaction by continuously improving its service offering through different payment methods (app, charging pass, payment terminals, automatic car recognition) and the dedicated Fastned app, which allows FEV owners to plan their trips and charging stops prior to their journey.

Key strength 7: Experienced management team supported by an entrepreneurial organisation fully equipped for growth

Fastned was founded by Bart Lubbers and Michiel Langezaal in 2012, following the acquisition of exclusive rights to apply for operating permits for 201 fast charging stations on highway locations in the Netherlands, when the EV charging industry was still in its infancy. The management board was further strengthened by Niels Korthals Altes in 2013, so now it comprises some of the most experienced people in this young but rapidly growing industry in Europe, especially given Michiel Langezaal's previous experience at Epyon, a Dutch manufacturer of EV fast chargers, which was later taken over by ABB. The management board is further complemented with five experienced managers to form the management team.

As a founder led company, Fastned has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, driving the Company to be flexible and react quickly to seize opportunities, as well as always looking for better ways to do things. For instance, Fastned employees prefer to develop in-house skills and know-how, instead of relying on external providers that do not add value to the Company. In scouting charging locations, their development and construction, a wealth of know-how and experience has been accumulated over the years, enabling the Company to roll-out new locations in a cost efficient manner. In addition, Fastned has decided to substitute a part of generic third party SaaS software with in-house developed solutions that are much more flexible, user friendly and scalable for the future.

Important Legal Information

This announcement is not an advertisement and for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities of the Company (the Securities) in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any state, province, territory, county or jurisdiction of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan, and does not form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The Securities have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at qualified investors (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) and who are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order) or (ii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i) and (ii) above together being referred to as relevant persons). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on these materials or any of its contents.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area other than the Netherlands. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area, other than the Netherlands (each a Relevant Member State), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the Securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, and any applicable implementing measures in the Relevant Member State under such Directive, the Prospectus Directive); or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Securities, as the same may be varied in that Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Member State.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to the proposed offering will be made, and any investor should make his investment decision, solely on the basis of information that will be contained in the prospectus that is approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the AFM) and to be made generally available in the Netherlands in connection with such offering. This announcement should not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of the Company. When published, the prospectus can be obtained from Fastned's website, subject to regulatory restrictions.

ING Bank N.V. (ING) is acting exclusively for the Company and the Foundation, and no one else in connection with the offering, and ING will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and the Foundation for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for giving advice in relation to the offering or the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the offering, ING, and any of its respective affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may subscribe for or purchase Securities and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such Securities and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the Prospectus to the Securities being offered, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any offer to, acquisition, placing or dealing by ING, or any of its respective affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts. In addition ING may enter into financing arrangements with investors, such as share swap arrangements or lending arrangements where Securities are used as collateral, that could result in ING acquiring Securities. ING does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

In connection with the offering, ING as stabilisation agent (the Stabilisation Agent), or any of its agents may (but will be under no obligation to), to the extent permitted by applicable law, over-allot Offer DRs (as defined in the Prospectus) or effect other transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the Offer DRs at a higher level than that which might otherwise prevail in the open market. The Stabilisation Agent will not be required to enter into such transactions, and such transactions may be effected on any securities market, over-the-counter market, stock exchange (including Euronext Amsterdam) or otherwise and may be undertaken at any time during the period commencing on the First Trading Date (as defined in the Prospectus) and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter. The Stabilisation Agent or any of its agents will not be obligated to effect stabilising transactions, and there will be no assurance that stabilising transactions will be undertaken. Such stabilising transactions, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice. Save as required by law or regulation, neither the Stabilisation Agent nor any of its agents intend to disclose the extent of any over-allotments made and/or stabilisation transactions under the offering. Neither the Company nor ING makes any representation or prediction as to the direction or the magnitude of any effect that the transactions described above may have on the price of the Securities.

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (MIFID II); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MIFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the MIFID II Product Governance Requirements), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Securities have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MIFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MIFID II (the Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering of depositary receipts. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MIFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the offering of depositary receipts.

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

1. Fastned heeft de term "middellang" of "doorgaan" niet gedefinieerd en is niet van plan om deze te definiëren. Deze financiële doelstellingen mogen niet worden gelezen als prognoses of voorspellingen en ook niet als aanwijzingen dat Fastned zich richt op dergelijke cijfers voor enig specifiek jaar, maar zijn enkel en alleen doelstellingen die voortvloeien uit het nastreven van de door Fastned gekozen strategie. Fastned kan geen zekerheden geven dat deze doelstellingen behaald worden of dat het haar strategie kan implementeren, en de daadwerkelijk behaalde resultaten kunnen materieel/wezenlijk afwijken. De doelstellingen zijn bepaald op basis van trends, gegevens, aannames en inschattingen die Fastned op de datum van dit Document als redelijk worden gezien door Fastned (zie ook het hoofdstuk "Industry" in het Prospectus), maar deze kunnen veranderen als gevolg van onzekerheden in verband met Fastned's economische, financiële of competitieve omgeving en als gevolg van toekomstige zakelijke beslissingen, evenals het optreden van bepaalde factoren, en ze zijn inherent onderworpen aan aanzienlijke zakelijke, operationele, economische en andere risico's, waaronder, maar niet beperkt tot factoren zoals omschreven in de hoofdstukken "Important Information - Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" en "Risk Factors" in het Prospectus, waarvan vele buiten de controle van Fastned liggen. De aannames waarop de doelstellingen zijn gebaseerd (waaronder de verwachte afname van volledig elektrische auto's in Nederland in de komende jaren, en het stabiel blijven van de operationele kosten van Fastned in lijn met historische ontwikkelingen en prijzen voor de verkoop van elektriciteit) zouden kunnen veranderen of blijken mogelijk helemaal onjuist te zijn. Daarnaast kunnen onverwachte gebeurtenissen de feitelijke resultaten die Fastned in de toekomst behaald nadelig beïnvloeden, ongeacht of haar aannames met betrekking tot de doelstelling voor de middellange termijn juist blijken te zijn. Beleggers wordt met klem verzocht om geen ongeoorloofd vertrouwen te hechten aan een van de hierboven omschreven doelstellingen.

2. EBITDA wordt gedefinieerd als winst vóór rente, belasting, afschrijvingen en amortisatie, wat een niet-IFRS maatstaf is.

3. Voor het berekenen van EBITDA middellange termijn doelstelling met betrekking tot het bereiken van EBITDA break-even op middellange termijn, sluit dit alle toekomstige niet-contante uitgaven uit die verband houden met Fastned's in eigen vermogensinstrumenten afgewikkelde, op werknemers gebaseerde betalingen (opties) onder toepassing van IFRS 2.

4. Bloomberg New Energy Finance: Electric Vehicle Outlook, May 2019

5. Source: the European Alternative Fuels Observatory

6. Source: Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland), April 2019

7. Source: Netherlands Enterprise Agency

8. McKinsey Center for Future Mobility, "Charging ahead: Electric Vehicle Infrastructure demand" October 2018

9. McKinsey Center for Future Mobility, "Charging ahead: Electric Vehicle Infrastructure demand" October 2018

10. Uptime is the percentage of hours per year that the Company's fast charging stations are available for use.

11. Number of unique customers in Q1 2019 / Total number of FEVs in the Netherlands as per 31 March 2019; source: Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland and Fastned.

12. Net Promoter Score is a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships; the outcome of the Net Promoter Score for Fastned is based on a survey among 1,258 customers in December 2018.

