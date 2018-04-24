Major drilling contractor receives and implements new technology in BOP Risk Mitigation Tools

BRMS has actively been Developing the technology for a total of 3 years and has gained a designation as a STAR (Safety, Technology and Review) initiative with the BSEE HQ Program Office BAST (Best Available and Safest Technology) section; given its potential to improve safety on the OCS with rapid response capabilities to in-service well control equipment faults and failures.

The Drilling Contractors and Operators who deploy the system now have access to complete information on the potential failure mode and can articulate the equipment's capabilities prior to placing the system into service. Beyond the systems ability to assess the design of the system, a full comprehensive study has been completed on fault finding and troubleshooting, fault verification and most importantly a contingency plan based on the design of the system to prevent gaps in well control capabilities.

BRMS issues on-demand "Statement of Facts" for Industry and Regulatory review which includes all the relevant information required for decision makers to achieve corrective action plans which can be agreed upon by all offshore drilling stakeholders. This process traditionally takes hours, days or even weeks to reach consensus. Issues with delayed action and inconsistent outcomes has been the motivating force behind the systems development.

The BRMS system is designed to remove emotion and opinion from the decision-making process and focusses purely on the technical facts on each case analyzed. Every assessment includes an evaluation of industry and regulatory minimum requirements, criticality determinations based on design, and contingency plans, so the equipment operators can react rapidly to maintain on demand control of the equipment.

The industry now has the unique ability to assess potential failure scenarios in advance of placing their systems into service. This opportunity helps the offshore industry clearly define operational contingencies based on pre-assessed information.

BRMS is dedicated to assisting the drilling contractors and operators understand 100% of the risks involved with BOP equipment, it is key to their operational success and predictability.

BRMS would like to thank everyone from the offshore drilling industry including operators, drilling contractors, OEMs and BSEE for the input that led to the final development of this technology-based solution. We would like to especially thank Famic Technologies for their cooperation in the development of the Smart-Sim virtual environments and Oilonyx Risk Solutions for their participation in certifying that BRMS maintains the IEC60812 standard for risk assessment.

Support@bopriskmitigation.com

KILDE BOP Risk Mitigation Services, LLC

Relaterte lenker

http://www.bopriskmitigation.com

