CoinEx Secures VASP Registration from Poland, Expanding Presence in European Crypto Market

WARSAW, Poland, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has successfully secured authorization as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in Poland. This milestone achievement is set to significantly enhance CoinEx's position in the European cryptocurrency market.

The authorization by the regulatory authorities in Poland recognizes CoinEx's compliance with the country's stringent financial regulations, cementing its reputation as a trustworthy and law-abiding exchange.

This achievement marks a major step forward for CoinEx's expansion strategy in Europe. We recognize the immense potential of the European cryptocurrency market and are committed to providing a reliable and user-friendly platform for investors and traders.

Haipo Yang, CoinEx's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Obtaining the VASP registration in Poland is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for our users. We are thrilled to expand our operations in Europe. This achievement reinforces our commitment to driving the global adoption of cryptocurrencies and fostering the growth of the digital asset ecosystem."

In light of this significant development, CoinEx is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Next Block Expo (NBX), scheduled to take place in Warsaw, Poland, from May 15th to 16th, 2024. The NBX conference serves as an ideal platform for CoinEx to engage with industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts, further solidifying its presence in the European crypto space.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services, for over 5 million users across more than 200 countries and regions.

With its "quality, speedy, and comprehensive" listing strategies, CoinEx has listed over 1,000 tokens and more than 1,400 trading pairs. This extensive selection empowers users to access the newest cryptos at the forefront of innovation. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.