GearBest's 11.11 global broadcast attracts extensive exposure and engagement

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Saturday, GearBest held one of its biggest event of the year - the "Get closer, save bigger" 2018 Global broadcast carnival for Singles' Day, with 12 YouTubers coming from America, France, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Brazil and Germany broadcasting the event from GearBest's headquarters in Shenzhen.

This was the third 11.11 festival for GearBest and also the first time GearBest brought its global interaction from an offline experience to online broadcasting, marking the kickoff of GearBest to take the initiative in getting closer with consumers and influencers and share the story behind GearBest.

A trip inside GearBest

On 11th Nov, YouTubers from around the world gathered in GearBest's Shenzhen headquarters to join the opening ceremony and 11.11 celebration. Through face-to-face interaction with GearBest team members and their products, the influencers not only got to know the complete operation process, which transforms a simple idea to an excellent product, but also the GearBest operating philosophy and corporate culture.

The YouTubers were invited to visit GearBest warehouse in Pingshan. From smart sorting to voice order and control, the whole 50,000 sqm warehouse is operated under the assistance of intelligent management and it takes less than 100 employees to fully manage everything.

Additionally, the YouTubers got to visit the GearBest exhibition room for various popular electronic products, such as Xiaomi smartphones and DJI drones, and give their reviews and usage experiences. As always, GearBest prepared huge amounts of giveaways and sales online to show their appreciation to their fans and followers for always being supportive.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 youtubers and influencers around the world were sharing and interacting at the same moment with their fans at home. Although they could not join GearBest on the ground, the internet connected everyone with the celebration as they gave their best wishes for GearBest in the coming years.

Record-breaking moment

Months of preparation for the broadcast event brought GearBest extensive exposure and engagement. By 12th Nov, the total reach of GearBest 11.11 celebration has topped 8,600,000. Meanwhile, GearBest performed unexpectedly well in the major targeted countries. In Russia, GearBest had the best performance with revenue growing 10 times bigger during the 11.11 festival. As electronic consumer countries, GearBest Japan and Germany also had sensational results with quadrupled sales on 11.11. According to Google Trend, the interest in "GearBest" during the festival became 4 times higher.

The event was also supported by brands from the suppliers Dibea, Oclean, Elephone, Poptel, Beelink, FIIDO, Chuwi, Teclast, Tanix, Motospeed and more, some of whose sales were 15 times greater than average daily sales.

After the excitement of 11.11, GearBest will begin preparations for the next big anniversary in 2019. According to Pauline Wang, the Senior Marketing Manager of GearBest, the interaction with influencers and YouTubers will still be the highlight. "For 2019, the campaign will focus more on the open platform transformation and brand upgrading. The investment and excitement will be even greater," said Pauline.

About GearBest

Founded in 2014, GearBest is a leading global cross-border e-commerce B2C website, committed to providing great value shopping experience for global consumers. Bringing global goods to Turkey and exporting Turkish products to the world, GearBest will continuously act as a communication bridge between Turkey and the world.

