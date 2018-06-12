23 Shenyang colleges and universities join "One Belt And One Road" university alliance

In recent years, "One Belt And One Road" university alliance has made a great contribution to improving comprehensive communication and cooperation in education, science and technology, culture and other fields among the universities along the belt and road, which has formed a great influence and a leading demonstration effect on the countries along the belt and road.

Shenyang is the main framework of "six corridors and six roads" in the construction of "One Belt And One Road", and Shenyang is also the Northeast Passage's important node of "China, Mongolia and Russia" economic corridor.

Shenyang municipal government organized Shenyang universities to join the alliance and started the preparation for the establishment of Shenyang alliance branch. The Shenyang universities will host a series of theme forums and communication activities about the construction of "One Belt And One Road", the development of economic corridor between China, Mongolia and Russia, the improvement of Northeast Asia and the revitalization of northeast China's old industrial base. The Shenyang alliance branch will also serve regional economic and social development and explore the establishment of the "northern channel" for international talent training.

ИСТОЧНИК Shenyang Municipal Government