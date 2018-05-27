China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 opened in Guiyang

In addition to the Big Data Expo, the China E-Commerce Innovation and Development Summit will also be held during the period. There will be a professional exhibition to display the latest technologies and products of the big data sector and a global contest on the innovative integration of big data with other sectors and artificial intelligence. Other specific activities on new concepts, practices, products and businesses of the big data industry will also be held.

About 40,000 guests including over 30 leading academicians and leaders of Global 500 companies, as well as 400 exhibitors and media organizations will participate in the four-day event. In addition to the major activities of the event, they will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, conferences, eight high-level dialogues and over 50 forums to pool wisdom on building a digital China.

The expo will display the super data computing capabilities and technological applications of the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, namely China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), applications of the 5th-generation telecom technologies and other state-of-the-art technologies worldwide. About 40 domestic and overseas big data firms will participate in the exhibition, with a group debut of exhibitors from foreign governments and enterprises from Israel, Russia, Malaysia, Australia, Italy, France and South Korea.

ИСТОЧНИК China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018 Organizing Committee