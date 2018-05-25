China's infant milk powder won the gold medal for the fourth time at a world food quality evaluation conference

In an interview with People's Daily, Feihe's President Leng Youbin, was quoted as saying the following:

"The physiques of Chinese and foreign babies are different. Based on unique physical characteristics of Chinese babies, we designed a formula to simulate the milk of Chinese mothers. Through scientific techniques, we aimed to realize a fat structure close to that of the milk of Chinese mothers to help improve the intestinal digestive functions of Chinese babies and thus prevent constipation," President Leng said after AstroBaby milk powder received the top award.

Chairman of Monde Selection, Patrick Derleth, was deeply impressed that Feihe was awarded the prize for four consecutive years. He pointed out, "That Feihe won the gold medal for four consecutive years showed us their team's pursuit of high quality and high standard. At present, Chinese brands are in the leading position in the world in terms of quality, and they can even be said to be at the forefront of the world in some fields. As an independent international organization, we have also confirmed their qualities. I think this is also the reason for more and more Chinese consumers to choose at ease."

Joseph Besseman, the chairman of the jury of the general assembly, also spoke highly of the high quality of Feihe, saying, "Feihe have always left a deep impression on me. We are based on the Codex Alimentarius and the European regulations, and the products of Feihe meet and surpass the international standards. "

Zhu Danpeng, an analyst in the food industry, congratulated Feihe on its fourth win



"Feihe 's wining of the prize for four consecutive years with its excellent quality shows off the strength of China's diary industry. This is not only reason to for other countries, especially advanced ones, to respect China's diary industry, but also reflects the leap taken by China's diary industry to pursue quality and develop name brands," said Baseman.

SOURCE People.cn