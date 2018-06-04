Chinese Fenjiu Group hosts a dialogue about quality in Moscow

Li Qiuxi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Fenjiu Group, one of China's top four baijiu brands, mentioned how he is constantly thinking about the best way to carry out a globalization drive for Chinese baijiu during his keynote speech.

Mr. Li said that given that we operate in a world that has become an interconnected global economy characterized by integrated development, it behooves the world's company to speed up development in line with the One Belt, One Road initiative. Government agencies, drink associations and makers worldwide need to deepen exchanges and cooperation in terms of policy consultation, standards setting and culture integration, paving the way for the promising prospects of the drink industry.

Mr. Li's viewpoint resonated with attendees. Di Jiankai, former director of market operations at China's Ministry of Commerce, expressed his appreciation for Fenjiu Group's best-in-class standards in terms of food safety, saying: "Fenjiu needs to keep expanding into new markets and taking local customs and preferences into consideration to meet the expectations of new consumers."

Li Xiaofei, Chief Engineer of the China Association for Quality, said that as China has entered an era focusing on the development of products that embody the pursuit of excellence following a period of fast development, China's government, quality assurance organizations and companies are working together towards the goal of quality first-based economic development. Fenjiu, one of China's time-honored brands, boasts high competence and long experience in quality control, which is vital if Chinese baijiu is to establish a strong presence in global markets.

The China-Russia Dialogue marked the start of the 2018 Fenjiu Global Quality Tour. The Fenjiu Group chairman explained the next phase of the globalization roadmap: the Chinese maker plans to engage in meaningful discussions and exchanges on quality control with Russian authorities and industry insiders in a move to deepen the partnership in terms of policies, industry standards, investment and trade.

He also pointed out that although the One Belt, One Road initiative originated in China, the entire world will benefit. Fenjiu is a Chinese brand and aims to facilitate global partnerships and innovation in drink products via the integration of policies, standards and cultures, giving the world an opportunity to appreciate the quality of made-in-China goods and letting the mild flavor of Fenjiu spread all over the world.

ИСТОЧНИК Fenjiu Group