Confirmed Speed, Performance, and Quality with Milestone Certified Infortrend Storage

Featuring enterprise hybrid (SSD/HDD) storage, high performance to support over 1,000 cameras with 1,080P resolution, tremendous raw capacity of over 4PB, and a cable-less design with complete RAID protection to ensure reliability and easy maintenance, Infortrend storage systems are tested together as a platform to record and archive videos with Milestone's XProtect® VMS system. The results show that Infortrend's EonStor DS 1016R Gen2 can support up to 540/1,080/1,440 cameras depending on the resolution for Live recording service via SAN, while the EonStor GSe Pro 3016 supports up to 1,000 cameras with a resolution of 1080P for archiving services via NAS.

"We are pleased Infortrend has met Milestone's certification standards for high performance NVR solutions. Milestone Systems is a global leader in the open platform IP video surveillance software, and this certification ensures that systems built using our products with XProtect® offer top-notch speed, performance, and quality for recording and archiving videos," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is the world's leading provider of open platform IP video surveillance software, providing easy-to-use, powerful video management software in more than 100,000 installations worldwide. Milestone XProtect® products are designed with open architecture and are compatible with more IP cameras, encoders and digital video recorders than any other manufacturer. Visit www.milestonesys.com for more.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

