GFI Software Launches GFI Unlimited -- A Revolutionary Business Software Subscription

"Today's companies are challenged with increasingly tight budgets, and have to navigate through a complex vendor landscape to acquire the technology they need to run their businesses," said Scott Brighton, CEO at GFI Software. "We're tackling this challenge head on with GFI Unlimited – investing millions on growing a catalog of software products, and making them readily available for one flat fee."

GFI Unlimited's single, low-cost subscription unlocks access to the entire GFI Unlimited software portfolio. Today, this includes more than a dozen full-featured, powerful network security and communications solutions, proven by thousands of users all over the world – with more products being added all the time.

"SMBs are faced with an ever-growing list of challenges in today's environment, from staying on top of security threats and compliance requirements like GDPR, to meeting their ever-changing communication needs," said Johannes Kamleitner, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at GFI Software. "With GFI Unlimited, our trusted partners can help SMBs rapidly expand and simplify their IT to better thrive in the ever-changing IT landscape, while also growing successful businesses of their own."

GFI Unlimited is available now and currently includes: GFI OneGuard, GFI OneConnect, GFI LanGuard, GFI WebMonitor, GFI Archiver, GFI MailEssentials, GFI FaxMaker, GFI EndPointSecurity, GFI EventsManager, Kerio Connect, Kerio Control and Kerio Operator. Pricing starts at $24 USD / €21.60 EUR / £19.20 GBP per user for a one-year subscription, including technical support for all products. Further information is available at https://www.gfi.com/gfi-unlimited.

About GFI Software

GFI Software, part of the ESW Capital group of companies, develops right-sized, smartly engineered IT solutions for businesses of all sizes. Our solutions enable IT administrators to easily and efficiently discover, manage and secure their business networks, systems, applications and communications, regardless of their location. GFI Software is a channel-focused company with a network of thousands of partners worldwide. We have received numerous awards and industry accolades, and are a long-time Microsoft® Gold ISV Partner. For more information about GFI Software, our products, and success stories of our customers from over 120 countries, please visit www.gfi.com.

