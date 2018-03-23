ILIFE's New Robot Vacuum Collection

Recently launched globally on AliExpress, A8 will be the highlighted product at the promotion. Employing AI technology, the CV-SLAM navigation algorithm and the new generation CyclonePower cleaning system together facilitate real-time mapping and route planning, and minimum incomplete and repeated coverage. The interchangeable bristle and rubber brushes make A8 a versatile cleaner on all floor types, and its 72mm ultra-thin profile allows it to catch dust and dirt in narrow spaces, eliminating the problem of missed dead corners.

V8s, the newest self-navigating 2-in-1 robot vacuum, will also lead the promotion. Equipped with a floating suction nozzle and i-Dropping water tank, V8s can easily switch between dry sweeping/vacuuming and wet mopping. i-Move navigation system enables accurate space zoning and route planning for systematic cleaning. Improved cleaning effectiveness is achieved by the floating suction nozzle and 750mL dustbin, where the former maintains close contact with the floor while vacuuming and the latter guarantees higher coverage in a single operation with less emptying.

ILIFE has seen robust growth in sales since the opening of its stores on AliExpress in 2017. In the same year, ILIFE was named No.1 seller among all robot vacuums and "AliExpress 11.11 Top 10 Brands" across the platform. At AliExpress 328 Anniversary Sale on March 28-30, ILIFE official and Spain stores will offer a 35-65% discount on its robot vacuum collection. Limited time deals will be available on ILIFE AliExpress store or the Anniversary Sale page: https://goo.gl/V7LEMm.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high technology company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. ILIFE's global sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technological advanced, high-quality and cost-effective automated products to the consumers.

For more information: www.iliferobot.com.



