Infortrend Launches Cloud-ready Network Video Recorder Solutions with Free IP Camera License Promotion

Integrating NAS, SAN, and Cloud in a unified storage system, the GSe Pro family offers cost-effective solutions with reliable features and intuitive controls to safeguard your workshop, office, or other environments, while providing smart surveillance and video management tools to protect your valuable assets. Integrating private and public cloud services such as Amazon S3, Windows Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and OpenStack, the GSe Pro family lets users leverage cloud for surveillance storage expansion, archive, backup, and video analysis. Up to 64 IP cameras from over 20 brands can be centrally managed and monitored on a single storage system with diverse functions such as Live View, Recording, Playback, and more, allowing the user to monitor anytime and anywhere via web browsers or desktop client software.

"Integration of surveillance and cloud is the trend of the future. We will keep on innovating NVR solutions and features that fulfill versatile needs for a wide range of enterprise customers, and assist them to easily build a powerful and reliable cloud-integrated surveillance system," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

