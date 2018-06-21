Introducing the All New Infortrend GSc Family for Streamlined Cloud Deployment and Access

The GSc family inherited Infortrend's GS line of superior unified storage performance and is available in 3 series. EonStor GSc 2000 / 3000 series are cost-effective solutions to meet cloud storage needs of SMBs to large enterprises, and the EonStor GSc 5000 series is the high performance cloud storage system designed for modern data centers.

GSc simplifies cloud setup by maintaining compatibility with existing IT environment and offers cloud data access to both file and block-level using common protocols, greatly reducing the difficulty for reconfigurations.

In addition, GSc allows enterprises with data already on the cloud to speed-up cloud access by designating local storage as cache. With advanced cache features, IT managers can further optimize cache performance with 9 intelligent cache policies. Cloud backup also takes periodic snapshots of local data to the cloud for remote backup.

Data security has always been the top concern for enterprises to get on the cloud. GSc supports AES 256-bit data encryption to ensure no cloud data can be decrypted, and all cloud transmissions are SSL encrypted to ensure additional security. Built-in data compression and deduplication save costs by reducing used cloud data space. GSc offers connectivity to Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud.

"The all new Infortrend GSc Family is designed to speed-up cloud access for enterprises, making it the perfect companion for enterprises with cloud deployment plans," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GSc family.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ИСТОЧНИК Infortrend Technology, Inc.

Сопутствующие ссылки

http://www.infortrend.com

