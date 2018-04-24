List of Global Top Ten Vital Fashion Weeks announced with two from China

In 2017, Global Top Ten Vital Fashion Weeks are Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo, Shanghai Fashion Week, China Fashion Week (Beijing), Seoul Fashion Week, Russia Fashion Week and Singapore Fashion Week successively, i.e. 5 from Asia, 4 from Europe and 1 from America. As a whole, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week are still in prominent positions, while those from Asia rise in a rather faster speed. "Chinese elements" and "Chinese beauty" are now gradually leading the global fashion trend.

Leaders and officials witnessing the press conference include Xiao Guiyu, Vice Chairman of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress of China, Shang Yuying, Director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, Jiang Wei, President of Shanghai Branch of Xinhua News Agency, Tong Jisheng, President of Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd., Liu Ping, Deputy Governor of Changning District, Shanghai, Liu Min, Deputy Director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, and Cao Wenzhong, Vice President of China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency.

Global Fashion Industry Index - Fashion Week Vitality Index comprehensively assesses the development vitality of global fashion weeks from three dimensions of media coverage, business circle radiation and element convergence. Generally, China's fashion industry keeps rising. Chinese consumers play an increasingly important role in global consumer markets and constitute an extremely important part of global fashion consumption.

According to research, the gradually improved specialization level and increasingly perfected industry chain of local fashion weeks drive the consumption of the fashion industry to different extents. As the model of China's fashion circle, Shanghai Fashion Week is well-balanced in the above three aspects and witnesses rapid growth in scale and continuous innovation in forms, impressing the world with its huge potential for development. In addition to well-developed Shanghai Fashion Week and China Fashion Week (Beijing), city fashion weeks in Shenzhen, Dalian, Xiamen, and Wuhan are also distinctively featured.

According to Tong Jisheng, President of Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd., today's international fashion culture exchange shows three trends. First, platform for fashion communication between the east and the west has been transferred from the west in last century to the east, with China emerging as the center for fashion communication. Shanghai is expected to be the next fashion cradle that integrates both eastern and western civilizations following Milan, Paris, London and New York. Second, there are more communication activities held more frequently, with higher levels, more participants and enriched contents. Third, the fashion theory research is gradually rising, which will continuously enrich both eastern and western fashion theories and accelerates the trans-time, trans-regional and trans-cultural integration of eastern and western fashions.

It is specified in Shanghai Master Plan (2017-2035) to build the brand of an international cultural metropolis, gather the global cultural talents and organizations, and make Shanghai the center of global design and fashion industry, creativity design center and occupational education center. Recently, Shanghai is vigorously building four major brands of Shanghai Service, Made in Shanghai, Shopping in Shanghai, and Shanghai Culture. Perfectly combining the four major brands, the fashion industry vividly represents Shanghai's integrated strength, and is one of the key industries crucial for the future urban development of Shanghai.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=310827

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=310828

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=310829

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=310830

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681323/Scene_of_Press_Conference_on_the_Launch_of_Global_Fashion_Industry_Index___Fashion_Week_Vitality_Index__2017.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681347/Xiao_Guiyu__Vice_Chairman_of_Shanghai_Municipal_People_s_Congress_of_China__makes_a_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681325/Cao_Wenzhong__Vice_President_of_China_Economic_Information_Service_of_Xinhua_News_Agency__announces_the_index.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681326/Tong_Jisheng__President_of_Orient_International__Holding__Co___Ltd___makes_a_speech.jpg

ИСТОЧНИК China Economic Information Service (CEIS)