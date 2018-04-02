Luzhou Laojiao Holds Sealing Ceremony at Imperial Ancestral Temple, Beijing

Holding the sealing ceremony in a traditional way at Taimiao has demonstrated Luzhou Laojiao's worship of nature, respect for history and ancestors, determination to pass down techniques, and their spirit of craftsmanship, said Wu Caijun, an expert in sacrifice.

At the sealing ceremony, Liu Miao, chairman of Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. said that China's baijiu culture is rooted in the splendid Chinese civilization and embodies the wisdom and painstaking efforts of baijiu-making people for thousands of years. It is China's outstanding contribution to the world.

After the sealing ceremony, a seminar was held jointly by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency and Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd., with the theme of promoting the Chinese culture in an international way.

Attendees at the seminar had discussions on the topics of helping China's outstanding traditional culture to go global and promoting the people-to-people bond under the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the enhanced influence of China and the full rejuvenation of Chinese culture, Chinese baijiu, a carrier of Chinese traditional culture, has encountered historical opportunities for speeding development and going global, said Liu Miao.

An outstanding Chinese national brand is a business card of Chinese culture, and it could play a unique role in promoting Chinese culture to the world, said Yin Yali, Director of the Center for Greek Studies of Beijing Foreign Studies University at the seminar.

In recent years, Luzhou Laojiao has been dedicated to rejuvenating the fine traditional Chinese culture and promoting the spread of traditional culture on a global scale.

In 2017, Luzhou Laojiao launched a series of global charity events such as Guojiao 1573 "Let the World Feel the Taste of China" and an international poetry culture conference, and actively participated in the national events including the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, and Euro-China Forum to promote the outstanding Chinese traditional culture on the world stage.

