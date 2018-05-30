Nutrition Society of China and Russia Jointly Promote Dairy Industry Development

As the society's overall consumption upgrades, health education matters more than material gains. Yang Yuexin, CNS Director commented, "Chinese people are having substandard daily intake of dairy, especially active probiotic drinks. To educate the public the health benefits of active probiotic is very important."

There is a similar situation in regard to active probiotic drinks in Russia. "The dietary structure of Europe is mainly made up of meat, egg and dairy. Russians have dairy consumption meeting guiding criterion, but low awareness of the function of active probiotic drinks which need to be greatly improved," expressed by Sheveleva Svetlana, Head of the Laboratory of Biosafety and Analysis of Nutrimicrobioman, the Federal Research Centre of Nutrition and Biotechnology, Doctor of Technical Sciences.

Under such condition, Mengniu, one of the leading Chinese brands, has promoted the international exchange and consumer education in dairy industry. Mengniu and Danone have joined hands in the field of fresh yogurt to focus on bringing in Danone's high-quality bacteria, making full use of global R&D capability, and benchmarking leading international production technology and quality management system. They aim at the future where Chinese consumers can enjoy quality products based on the principle of "same production line, same quality and same standard" with European and global counterparts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698404/Signing_ceremony_China_Russia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698405/CNS_director_delivers_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698406/Dr_Sheveleva_Svetlana_speak_at_the_event.jpg

ИСТОЧНИК Mengniu Danone Joint Venture