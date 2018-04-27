Rock Solid Infortrend Storage Provides Cogito Group with Excellent VDI Performance and Stability

Today's cyber security threats have become more and more sophisticated. As such, in order to effectively provide more secure solutions to its customers while reducing operating costs, Cogito was looking for a storage solution capable of operating several virtual machines to run its mission-critical applications, and support a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for approximately 130 in-house staff with provision of up to thousands of users.

Cogito decided to adopt EonStor DS 4016RU after comparing several storage vendors, choosing to deploy the system for production as the solution offers much better performance and is considerably more reliable than before. By leveraging SSD Cache, DS 4016RU would intelligently and automatically keep a copy of frequently accessed data (such as OS boot images) in SSD Cache from HDDs to dramatically reduce computer boot time.

"Infortrend SAN has been rock solid and reliable, we have not had any issues with outages in our datacenter since we implemented Infortrend storage," said Richard Brown - CEO of Cogito Group Pty Ltd.

Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend commented: "Our products are designed to seamlessly integrate with virtualization environments with scalability provisioned to anticipate future growth. We are pleased to assist Cogito a complete solution in terms of speed, reliability, and ease of management. We will continue to develop storage solutions so that users can enjoy optimal resource efficiency, application productivity, operational resilience, and management simplicity."

