Shenyang city attracts top talents with massive subsidies for starting business

On April 22, 2018, it announced an upgraded package of incentives in addition to a series of preferential policies introduced last year, including granting a maximum subsidy of 10 million yuan to top talents and "zero threshold" for graduates from Chinese and foreign universities to settle down in the city, etc.

With the implementation of a series of measures to attract talents, Shenyang is shifting from a loss of talents to a magnet of talents. Within half a year, 73,000 college graduates returned to Shenyang; in the winter job-hunting season, Shenyang's attraction to applicants is only behind Beijing, ranking the second in China, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee.

Chen Xinglong, who has studied and worked in the United States for 17 years, is an expert in the field of semiconductor equipment engineering. He was recently attracted by the city's new incentives and turned his attention to Shenyang, where the IC equipment industry has been rising.

Chen Shaochun, a native of China's southern Guangdong province, last year was attracted to Shenyang as a pioneer in China's Ten Thousand Talent Program and is engaged in R&D of respiratory therapy products. He said that hospitals and institutions in Shenyang have provided strong technical support to the research and development.

Shenyang has been attracting talents in both centralized way and flexible way, giving full play to the wisdom of talented people. Now China-Germany Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park in Shenyang, Shenyang International Software Park, Jinlian Innovation Park and SIASUN Robot Innovation Lab, the four innovative and venture bases for overseas talents, have become the main platforms for attracting overseas talents and foreign projects.

ИСТОЧНИК The Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee