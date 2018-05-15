The 3rd Silk Road Expo Kicks off in Xi'an, a New Pattern of Two-way Opening-up Takes Shape along the Belt and Road

The theme of this year's Silk Road Expo is "New Age, New Pattern and New Development". Forty activities covering over 20 fields like trade, culture, investment, science and finance are held in the forms of governmental dialogues, enterprise collaborations, people-to-people exchanges and intercity interactions. The six pavilions provide transnational, inter-regional and crossover displays, highlighting aerospace, electronic information technology products and intelligent manufacturing in high-tech industries.

Rona Fairhead, Minister for Trade and Export Promotion at the Department for International Trade of the UK, says that more than 200 British delegates and 50 enterprises participated in this event. "This largest ever British delegation visiting Northwest China will strengthen cooperation with the provinces in Northwest China as well as the regions along the Silk Road Economic Belt," Fairhead said.

Rona Fairhead said that all the countries along the Belt and Road and enterprises across the globe gather here for trade exchanges, free capital flow, technology competition and communication of ideas and that this Silk Road Expo shows to the whole world a modern, open and encompassing Shaanxi Province.

The Silk Road Expo, which aims to contribute to the building of the Belt and Road, has become a center of wisdom for the development of the countries along the Belt and Road, a center of investment and trade cooperation, and a center for high-end products and scientific development. With a view to boosting interaction between land and marine economy, domestic and overseas cooperation, and the cooperation of East and West China, the Silk Road Expo will also bring new development opportunities to the world.

ИСТОЧНИК The Organizing Committee of the Third Silk Road Expo