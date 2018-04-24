Cision State of the Media Report Reveals Rising Anxiety Amidst Journalism's Fake News Battle

Report findings focus on key challenges impacting journalists today, including accuracy, credibility and trust

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today released a global survey of 1,355 journalists, revealing the biggest trends and challenges facing journalists today against a backdrop of increasingly volatile political and social public opinion.

Key findings from the study include:

56 percent of global respondents said fake news is making readers more skeptical about the content they read than ever before

71 percent said they thought the public had lost trust. However, this is a improvement on last year, as this figure saw a 20 percent decrease from 91 percent in last year's survey

75 percent globally said ensuring content is 100 percent accurate is most important to their organisation – more so than being first to publish a story

34 percent of media believe updated social media algorithms will be the most impactful technology on their profession while 21 percent cited AI and machine learning on the back-end

"It's been both an extraordinary and challenging year for journalism – with the constant accusations of fake news, anti-media sentiment coming from many of the world's politicians and a seemingly overwhelming supply of competing content The profession has never been under such stressful times," said Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd. "As tested as the industry has been, it's both surprising and hopeful that this year's findings show signs that many in the industry feel that the public is slowly but surely supporting mainstay journalistic institutions again. In order to continue this positive momentum, brands and journalists must work together to tell engaging, credible and accurate stories that will resonate with the public and continue to help regain trust."

The report features findings from a global survey of 1,355 journalists and influencers, with the aim of tracking their evolving perception of the media and communications industries against a backdrop of increasingly volatile political and social public opinion. Cision's annual report highlights the key issues facing journalists today to help communications and PR professionals drive better media engagement and results.

To read the full Cision 2018 State of the Media Report, click here.

Cision will host a one-hour webinar on April 26, 2018 at 12pm BST which will feature expert commentary from Mail on Sunday showbusiness editor Katie Hind, W account director Sean Allen-Moy and Cheryl Douglas, Cision's head of media research and jobs.

