Lucara Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:



Votes For % Richard Clark 168,527,328 92.19 Paul Conibear 179,110,626 97.98 Brian Edgar 177,052,686 96.85 Marie Inkster 180,832,144 98.92 Lukas Lundin 157,830,855 86.34 Eira Thomas 182,260,587 99.70 Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 176,425,928 96.51

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 03, 2018 was approved with 89.06% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

Lucara Diamond on Facebook

Lucara Diamond on Twitter

Lucara Diamond on Google+

Lucara Diamond on Instagram

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

About Clara

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

For further information: Lucara: Investor Relations, +1 (604) 689-7842, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, +44 (0) 20 7282 2932, louise.mason@citigatedewerogerson.com

KÄLLA Lucara Diamond Corp.