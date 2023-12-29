LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Please view PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The Company issued 127,500 common shares to its largest shareholder, Nemesia S.a.r.l., as consideration under its debenture of $15.0 million, as described in the Company's news release from November 15, 2023. The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 456,177,393 common shares with voting rights as at December 29, 2023.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 456,177,393. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 29, 2023 at 2:05pm Pacific Time.

Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, [email protected]; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, [email protected]; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 79 772 97903, [email protected].uk