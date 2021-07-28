$ 1.09 Bn growth expected in Well Abandonment Services Market 2020-2024 | Includes Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

The report on the well abandonment services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing oil and gas fields.

The well abandonment services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the regulatory requirements for well abandonment as one of the prime reasons driving the well abandonment services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The well abandonment services market covers the following areas:

Well Abandonment Services Market Sizing

Well Abandonment Services Market Forecast

Well Abandonment Services Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acteon Group Ltd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Halliburton Co.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

