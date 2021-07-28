$ 1.09 Bn growth expected in Well Abandonment Services Market 2020-2024 | Includes Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global well abandonment services market is poised to grow by USD 1.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Download a Free Sample Report Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The report on the well abandonment services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing oil and gas fields.
The well abandonment services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the regulatory requirements for well abandonment as one of the prime reasons driving the well abandonment services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The well abandonment services market covers the following areas:
Well Abandonment Services Market Sizing
Well Abandonment Services Market Forecast
Well Abandonment Services Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44048
Companies Mentioned
- Acteon Group Ltd.
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
- Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Halliburton Co.
- TechnipFMC Plc
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
- Oceaneering International Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Weatherford International Plc
Related Reports on Energy Include:
Global Frac Services Market - Global frac services market is segmented by application (offshore and onshore) and geography (North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Offshore Drilling Market - Global offshore drilling market is segmented by application (shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acteon Group Ltd.
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
- Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Halliburton Co.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
- Oceaneering International Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- TechnipFMC Plc
- Weatherford International Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/well-abandonment-services-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/well-abandonment-services-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T41_004_wk31_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44048
Share this article