$ 1.18 Billion Growth in Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and Awabot | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of patients with chronic diseases is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the need for technical expertise will challenge market growth.

The mobile robots market report is segmented by product (autonomous mobile robots and remote-controlled mobile robots), end-user (healthcare and hospitality), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for mobile robots in the healthcare and hospitality sectors in North America.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Awabot

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Myomo Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market – Global mobile robot charging station market is segmented by application (industrial and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Smart Machines Market – Global smart machines market is segmented by product (expert systems, autonomous robots, digital assistants, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

