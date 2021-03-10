$ 1.2 Billion Growth in Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2021-2025 | 55% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry to drive growth

Growing literacy rates in developing countries such as India, China, and Malaysia have increased the demand for various paper products. Also, there has been significant growth in the recycling of paper and paper products as several manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly technologies and better water management facilities to reduce their footprint. Hydrogen peroxide is extensively used in the pulp and paper industry for bleaching wood pulp. With the increasing demand for paper and paper products, the growth of the market is expected to accelerate over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide for industrial applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Increasing Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide for Industrial Applications

Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in various applications across industries such as pulp and paper, chemical synthesis, healthcare and personal care, food processing, textile, water and wastewater treatment, electronics and semiconductor, and others. For instance, in the electronics industry, hydrogen peroxide is used for etching printed circuit boards. Similarly, in the personal care and cleaning products industry, hydrogen peroxide is used in the manufacture of bleaching, sterilization, toothpaste, sanitizer, mouthwashes, and hair dyes. The increasing number of applications across end-user industries is expected to fuel the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period.

"Use of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant and rising demand from chemical industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hydrogen peroxide market by End-user (Pulp and paper, Textiles, Wastewater treatment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the hydrogen peroxide market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the textile, electronics, food and beverages, and healthcare industries.

