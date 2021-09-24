$ 1.21 Bn growth opportunity in Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2021-2025 | Technavio forecasts 14.83% YOY growth in 2021

Sep 24, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The homecare oxygen concentrators market is poised to grow by USD 1.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The homecare oxygen concentrators market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Portable and Stationary) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising healthcare expenditure is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the homecare oxygen concentrators market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The homecare oxygen concentrators market covers the following areas:
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Sizing
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Besco Medical Ltd.
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
- GCE Holding AB
- Inogen Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Nidek Medical Products Inc.
- Precision Medical Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- Teijin Ltd.
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Homecare Ventilator Market - Global homecare ventilator market is segmented by type (pneumatic ventilators, electronic ventilators, and electro-pneumatic ventilators), geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market - Global medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented by type (ambulatory, portable, and stationary) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Besco Medical Ltd.
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
- GCE Holding AB
- Inogen Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Nidek Medical Products Inc.
- Precision Medical Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- Teijin Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article