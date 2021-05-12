$ 1.22 Billion Growth Expected in Peripheral Vascular Stents Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of PAD and the introduction of bio-absorbable stents.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Opportunities

Countries such as Germany, Italy, the UK, and France are witnessing an increase in the number of the older population. Additionally, healthcare providers and caregivers in these countries are exhibiting high demand for healthcare products that are highly efficient, safe, and cost-effective. This is expected to create a significant demand for peripheral vascular stents, especially in the European market over the coming years, thereby creating new growth opportunities for players in the market.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the self-expanding peripheral vascular stents segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of PAD and the rising usage of these stents in peripheral interventions. Also, self-expanding peripheral vascular stents have better fatigue life compared to types of peripheral vascular stents, which is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of product launches by vendors operating in the region. In addition, the growing awareness about PAD among people is contributing to the growth of the peripheral vascular stents market in North America.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Major Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. Supera peripheral stent system is the key product offered by the company. It is indicated for the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The company offers VascuFlex Peripheral Stent. It is a highly flexible self-expanding stent for the treatment of arterial vascular occlusions of the iliac artery, the femoral artery, and the popliteal artery.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company offers a range of medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems. LIFESTENT 5F Vascular Stent System is the key product offered by the company. This stent system is indicated for the treatment of PAD.

Boston Scientific Corp.

The company offers a variety of implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, less-invasive medical technologies used in the diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart, and devices to treat various neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain. Innova Vascular Self-Expanding Stent System is the key product offered by the company. This self-expanding stent is indicated for the treatment of PAD.

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company offers PALMAZ GENESIS Peripheral Stent, S.M.A.R.T Flex, and PALMAZ Blue. These products are specially designed to offer increased radiopacity, low profiles, and superior flexibility and deliverability.

