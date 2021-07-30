$ 1.29 Bn growth expected in Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems and limited side effects associated with treatment will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment will restrict the market growth.

The availability of advanced devices will have a positive impact on the market. On the other hand, the high cost of treatments will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

The Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into skin rejuvenation, hair removal, vaginal rejuvenation, leg vein treatment, and others. The skin rejuvenation segment will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market - Global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented by technology (laser, light, RF, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented by product (laser, light, ultrasound, and radio frequency) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alma Lasers GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Corp.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

El.En. Spa

Hologic Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

