$ 1,299 Billion Growth in Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases, Stress, and Other Adverse Health Conditions to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market is set to grow by USD 1,299.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bayer AG, Brunswick Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Danone SA, EVOLVE Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing emphasis on health and wellness will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Health and Wellness Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Naturally Health Food



Functional Food



BFY Food



Organic Food



Food Intolerance Products

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the health and wellness food market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bayer AG, Brunswick Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Danone SA, EVOLVE Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Health and Wellness Food Market size

Health and Wellness Food Market trends

Health and Wellness Food Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of cost transparency and value-based payments may threaten the growth of the market.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the health and wellness food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

