$ 1.3 Bn growth opportunity in Hot Tub Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 8.8% YOY growth in 2021

Sep 27, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global hot tub market is poised to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Discover sustainable growth opportunities, upcoming trends, and changes in customer behavior in the global hot tub market.
Download our Free Sample Report Now
Hot Tub Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
8.80%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at over 9%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
121
|
Incremental growth:
|
$ 1.3 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product, End-user, Distribution chanel; Geography
|
By Product
|
· Above-ground hot tubs
|
· Portable hot tubs
|
· In-ground hot tubs
|
By End-user
|
· Residential users
|
· Commercial users
|
By Distribution channel
|
· Offline distribution channel
|
· Online distribution channel
|
By Region
|
· APAC
|
· Europe
|
· North America
|
· MEA
|
· South America
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artesian Spas, Blue Falls Manufacturing, Bullfrog International LC, Cal Spas, Canadian Spa Co., Coast Spas Inc., HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Marquis Corp., and Watkins Wellness are some of the major market participants. Although product innovation and improvements in features will offer immense growth opportunities, high complications in logistics and supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hot Tub Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Above-ground Hot Tubs
- Portable Hot Tubs
- In-ground Hot Tubs
- End-user
- Residential Users
- Commercial Users
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Gain insights on high revenue-generating segments and make informed decisions. Request a free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43040
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market - Global bathroom and toilet assist devices market is segmented by Product (Commodes, Shower chairs & stools, Bath systems, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bathroom Accessories Market - Global bathroom accessories market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot tub market report covers the following areas:
- Hot Tub Market size
- Hot Tub Market trends
- Hot Tub Market industry analysis
This study identifies global economic recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the hot tub market growth during the next few years.
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot Tub Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot Tub Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hot Tub Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hot tub market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hot tub market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hot tub market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot tub market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Above-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Portable hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-ground hot tubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artesian Spas
- Blue Falls Manufacturing
- Bullfrog International LC
- Cal Spas
- Canadian Spa Co.
- Coast Spas Inc.
- HydroTher Commercial spa and Wellness Equipment
- Jacuzzi Brands LLC
- Marquis Corp.
- Watkins Wellness
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article