$ 1.43 Bn Growth expected in Global Dental Floss Market 2021-2025 | 3M Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. emerge as top players | Technavio

This dental floss market report encapsulates not only the consumer staples industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

The dental floss market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dental Floss Market Participants:

3M Co.: The company offers floss and toss disposable flossers under the brand, 3M.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers Waterpik sonic fusion, an all-in-one brushing and flossing solution.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.: The company offers Colgate Total dental floss developed with advanced technology that slides easily between teeth without shredding.

Dental Floss Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dental floss market is segmented as below:

Product

Waxed Floss



Unwaxed Floss



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The dental floss market is driven by rising oral health awareness among consumers. In addition, other factors the rising popularity of automated floss dispensers is expected to trigger the dental floss market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

