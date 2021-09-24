$ 1.44 bn growth in Aircraft Ice Protection System Market|Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Sep 24, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the aircraft ice protection system market to grow by $ 1.44 bn at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2025.
The aircraft ice protection system market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business aviation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitate the integration of advanced systems is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the aircraft ice protection system market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aircraft ice protection system market covers the following areas:
- Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Sizing
- Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Forecast
- Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Curtiss Wright Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inland Technologies
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Liebherr International AG
- Meggitt Plc
- Melrose Industries Plc
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
