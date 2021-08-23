$ 1.49 Billion Growth in Natural Fiber Composites Market During 2020-2024 | 38% Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Factors such as demand for environment-friendly composites will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low strength of NFCs in comparison to synthetic composites will hurdle the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The natural fiber composites market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Natural Fiber Composites Market is segmented as below:

Type

Wood Fiber



Non-wood Fiber

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the natural fiber composites market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AZEK Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FlexForm Technologies, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, PolyOne Corp., Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, Trex Co. Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Weyerhaeuser Company.

The report also covers the following areas:

Natural Fiber Composites Market size

Natural Fiber Composites Market trends

Natural Fiber Composites Market industry analysis

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist natural fiber composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the natural fiber composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural fiber composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fiber composites market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

The AZEK Co. LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FlexForm Technologies

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

PolyOne Corp.

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH

TECNARO GmbH

Trex Co. Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

